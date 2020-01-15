Matters of Influence
Categories
How to
Success stories
Top Influencers
Trending at Traackr
Topics
Finding Influencers
Influencer Marketing Analytics
Marketing Technology
Influencer Relationship Management
Traackr
Case Studies
Social Selling
Social Media Marketing
Content Marketing
B2B Marketing
Influencer Engagement
Influencer Marketing
Influencer Marketing Best Practices
Product
for Brands
Traackr provides brand managers and marketing teams with influencer discovery, streamlined workflows and performance reporting.
for AGENCIES
Traackr empowers agencies with a global influencer database, rich audience data and simply reporting tools to deliver insights to clients.
INFLUENCER MARKET BENCHMARK
Benchmark your brand among influencer content in a given market and measure the performance of your influencer strategies.
Use Cases
Influencer Discovery
Campaign & Program Reporting
Influencer Vetting
Influencer Marketing Benchmarking
Relationship Management
Campaign Management
Brand Safety & Values Match
Customers
Resources
Blog
About Us
Featured Articles

Announcing the 2019 State of Influence: Beauty Report by Traackr

October 23, 2019
Mackenzie Newcomb


If there is one thing for certain; it’s that beauty never goes out of style. Despite this, trends change at a rapid pace. What’s hot one year could be cold the next, and it’s important to evolve your influencer marketing strategy to keep up with emerging trends.

Today, Traackr released the 2019 State of Influence: Beauty Report. This report was created using Influencer Market Benchmark (IMB), our technology platform which analyzes the performance of influencer generated content mentioning brands in a given market. For this particular study, we looked at 122 beauty brands across three categories: makeup, skincare and hair care.

Designed to provide high-level market insights for beauty marketers, this report will help your brand navigate the best influencer marketing practices in this congested space. Perhaps you’re better off activating influencers on one social channel as opposed to another. Maybe you need to re-think your seeding strategy. Your tiering strategy might not be as well-distributed as it should be. Our data helps answer these questions and provoke new ideas.



We’re talking about:

  • The Impact of VIP endorsements in the US vs Europe
  • The success of skincare activations on Youtube
  • How hair care companies optimize community-based micro influencers
  • Why diversifying your tiering strategy is important
  • Why scaling your influencer program is vital, but not without quality control
  • How you can get your money’s worth by working with mid-tier influencers
  • The importance of data driven partnerships
  • Re-inventing your seeding strategy!


The 2019 State of Influence: Beauty Report also highlights the importance of using data  to make smart influencer marketing decisions. In order to make impactful changes, you need to measure beyond your campaigns and look at your performance in the wider market.  Download a copy of the report and get inspired for your own strategy in 2020!

Share this with your colleagues

Matters of Influence
Answering every influencer marketing question you’ve ever had.

Topics

Finding Influencers
Influencer Marketing Analytics
Marketing Technology
Influencer Relationship Management
Traackr
Case Studies
Social Selling
Social Media Marketing
Content Marketing
B2B Marketing
Influencer Engagement
Influencer Marketing
Influencer Marketing Best Practices

Most Recent

Trending at Traackr
Why Identifying Gaming Influencers Requires a Different Approach
Popular gamers are on the rise and starting to rival influencer counterparts in other sectors in terms of their power and influence.
January 15, 2020
Trending at Traackr
Traackr’s Top 19 of 2019
Last year our customers managed more than a thousand campaigns, vetting hundreds of thousands of profiles and activating influencers in 43 countries.
January 7, 2020
Trending at Traackr
The Biggest Influencer Fails of 2019
From scamstagrammers to photoshop-fails, we're breaking down the most jaw-dropping, disgraceful and just plain confusing influencer moments of the year.
December 17, 2019
Subscribe to monthly influencer marketing insights from your peers.
By submitting this form, you agree to the processing of your personal data by Traackr as described in the Privacy Policy.