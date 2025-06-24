If you heard golf is trending, you might picture polished swings and country clubs.

But that’s not what’s happening online.

On TikTok, golf is becoming a creative stage for storytelling. It’s where creators share skits, OOTDs, and DIY cocktail carts.

We’ve seen this pattern before, with creators turning music festivals into lifestyle moments. Now, golf seems to be stepping into that role.

For brands, this signals real crossover potential. Creators who already reach your target customers are placing products in new, relevant settings. With the right insight from Traackr, your brand can show up in the moments that matter.

What’s Happening: Golf Is Being Remixed by Creators

Golf is having a major moment on TikTok in the first half of 2025. Between January 1 and June 9, over 2,300 creators posted golf-related content on TikTok — a 33% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Engagements surged past 53 million, up from 42 million last year.

This growth isn’t driven by pros or celebrities. It’s led by women creators (with highly skewed Gen Z audiences) who are turning golf into an aesthetic.

Four of the top five TikTok creators driving golf-related engagement so far this year are women:

Shay Patino (4.73M engagements): outfit reveals and cart girl POVs

(4.73M engagements): outfit reveals and cart girl POVs Gabby Gonzalez (4.4M engagements): relationship satire with golf as the stage

(4.4M engagements): relationship satire with golf as the stage Cass Holland (3.6M engagements): DIY comedy and cartgirl-core fashion

(3.6M engagements): DIY comedy and cartgirl-core fashion Morgan Middendorf (3.52M engagements): cocktails, carts, and lifestyle-first content

And it’s not just day-to-day content. Creators are transforming major tournaments into cultural events.

At the 2025 Masters, creator activity exploded (Apr 7–Apr 13, 2025 vs Apr 8 - Apr 14, 2024):

+53% more creators mentioned the event



+201% increase in engagements

+97% surge in video views

Creators like Haley Bookholdt and Katie Feeney turned the tournament into full content arcs. From green-themed hauls to daily outfit reveals and POV skits, each piece brought their audiences along for the ride.

How Can Brands Get in the Game

If your brand touches fashion, beauty, lifestyle, or even food and drink, this is an opportunity worth considering.

Why? Because creators aren’t focused on golf as a sport, they’re using it as a stage for self-expression and lifestyle content that resonates far beyond the fairway.

That opens the door for brands outside of sportswear to participate in fresh, culturally relevant ways:

Fashion : Outfit transitions, thrifted golf fits, cartgirl-core capsules





: Outfit transitions, thrifted golf fits, cartgirl-core capsules Beauty : GRWM videos for a round, golf-themed glam moments





: GRWM videos for a round, golf-themed glam moments Food & Beverage : DrinkTok-style collabs, golf cart cocktail kits, creator brunch integrations





: DrinkTok-style collabs, golf cart cocktail kits, creator brunch integrations Lifestyle: Decor DIYs, event-day hauls, custom merch drops

This isn’t about big-name sponsorships. It’s about joining creator-led moments with the right energy and intent.

We’re starting to see early plays here. Gap’s Spring 2025 collaboration with Malbon Golf reimagined classic prep for a Gen Z audience and wrapped the launch in a creator-led invitational. It worked because it leaned into lifestyle, not sport.

Why This Matters Now

The rise of golf content on TikTok reveals how culture moves today.

Not through institutions, but by creators.

And they’re not just participating. They’re reshaping the meaning of legacy spaces like golf.

For brands, the takeaway is simple. The opportunity is not to sponsor what already exists. It’s to partner with the creators who are building what comes next.

Traackr can help your brand find the right creators to make that connection real.