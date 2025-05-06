The creator economy is surging past $10 billion in US brand spend. However, as the industry matures, many marketers are still struggling to manage creator partnerships with the required structure and accountability.

The challenge? Most brands still don’t have a clear view of what they’re paying creators or what they’re getting in return. The problem isn’t effort—it’s infrastructure.

Critical data lives in spreadsheets, agency decks, and siloed tools. Without a unified system, it is nearly impossible to see what content is performing or where to invest next.

That’s why creator pay transparency matters. Of course, it’s about fairness—and that’s non-negotiable. But it’s also about building a smarter system that works better for everyone.

When brands bring structure to how they pay creators, everyone wins.

Creators get the consistency and respect they deserve.

Brands get the clarity and performance they need to grow.

Listen to experts at SXSW talk about why creator pay transparency is a business imperative for brands.

Why Brands Still Struggle to Track Creator Value

Many marketing teams already collect creator data but lack the tools to use it effectively.

Without transparency, brands within the same company often pay the same creator different rates. Payment methods vary by region, agencies use inconsistent benchmarks, and internal teams lack visibility into what other brands are doing—so they miss the chance to learn from what’s working.

“Most brands think they have processes in place, but what they have are workarounds.” —Jamie Gutfreund, Founder of Creator Vision

Outdated Standards Are Holding Brands Back

“When creators ask, ‘How much should I charge?’ and even we don’t have a clear answer, that’s a sign the industry needs standards.” —Christen Nino De Guzman, Founder & CEO of Clara for Creators

In eMarketer’s US Creator Economy 2025 report, powered by Traackr, 87% of marketers said pay transparency would improve influencer operations. Yet only a small number have adopted clear standards. Even more striking: nearly one in five marketers still use follower count to determine pay—a metric that says little about influence or outcomes.

The lack of standards creates a ripple effect:

Negotiations drag on because no one knows what "fair" looks like.





Budgets get misallocated when high rates aren't tied to performance.





Internal inconsistency grows—the same creator might get paid different rates by different teams within the same organization.





—the same creator might get paid different rates by different teams within the same organization. Creator churn increases because brands don’t track or reward high performers in a structured way.

In fact, only 49% of marketers track creator retention at all. That means half of brands are potentially letting top talent walk away—repeating costly onboarding cycles without building long-term value.

“It’s not just about the paycheck. It’s about when you get paid, how many hands the money goes through, and how consistent the process is.” — Blair Imani Ali, Content Creator and Founder of Smarter in Seconds

What Pay Transparency Unlocks For Brand Growth

Brands that standardize how they compensate creators move faster, spend smarter, and build better partnerships.

With visibility into costs and outcomes, they can respond to trends quickly, reinvest in what works, and earn creator loyalty through fair, timely practices.

“Start saving your data. Start requiring transparency. That’s how you build confident investment cases.” — Pierre-Loic Assayag, CEO & Co-Founder of Traackr

Where To Start

Transparency isn’t a mindset it’s an operating model. It requires clear guidelines, aligned teams, and accountability.

Brands should:

Define compensation standards

Hold agency partners accountable.

Agencies should:

Disclose creator fees

Share data that allows brands to track payments, results, and retention across campaigns.

Creators often ask for better terms but without systems that support transparency, they still don’t get the information they need. Brands and agencies need to step up to make real progress.

“Transparency shouldn’t scare you. Your competitive edge is execution, not secrecy.” —Jamie Gutfreund, Founder of Creator Vision

Pay transparency is no longer a nice-to-have—it’s a competitive advantage.

If you’re still managing creators in spreadsheets, you’re not ready for what’s next

The brands that invest in transparency and structure will gain speed, insight, and long-term advantage. The ones that don’t will stay reactive spending more without getting smarter.

Managing creator payments, performance, and partnerships doesn't have to be messy. Platforms like Traackr help brands centralize their creator data—giving teams real-time visibility into spend, performance, and retention across all campaigns and regions