If a significant portion of your influencer program still incorporates one-off creator collaborations… your influencer marketing ROI is lower than it could be.
The magic of influencer marketing now (why it drives awareness, trust, and sales) all lies in long-term creator relationships. Creators are like any other partner — the more familiar they are with your brand, the longer they interact with your products, and the more they know and trust your team, the more effective they will be! Below is a guide that walks you through five elements that will help you get those essential creator relationships right.
The first step to building long-term creator relationships is finding the right influencers for your brand. You can find influencer partners who are reaching your brand’s target audience by reviewing:
Follow up by conducting a brand safety check to verify that influencers align with your brand’s values.
Once you’ve found influencers that reach your desired audience and are brand safe, narrow down the creators who are tagging and mentioning your brand in their content. If creators are already enthusiastic about your products, their audiences likely share the same sentiment. After all, a lot of the best influencer partnerships are based on organic love!
Ok, so you’ve found some of the creators that you want to build relationships with…what comes next?
An influencer marketing brief is more or less an introduction to what creators can expect when working with your team. It’s one of the building blocks in forging strong creator relationships. Think of it as a first impression – of course, you’ll want to put your best foot forward!
When writing an influencer marketing brief:
The one thing you should not do when writing an influencer brief is provide a script. You don’t want to keep your partners in a box by overprescribing the creative output. Influencers know their audiences and the content that resonates with them. That’s why you’re working with them! If you dedicate time to listen to their insights and expertise attentively, you can shape your brief accordingly. This builds trust and will have your creator relationships off to a great start.
Tip: if you are still a little unsure about how to nail this part, here is a free influencer brief template to help you get started!
Money discussions are a difficult but critical part of building strong creator relationships. In fact, transparency and fairness in influencer pay isn’t just good for your relationships with creators… it’s good for your brand, and the industry as a whole.
It’s important to approach any money discussion/negotiation as a partnership, not a transaction. Yes, creators are small businesses, but they’re also humans who are intimately connected with their work.
In order to approach these conversations with your creator partners, it’s important that you:
You can read more in depth tips on how to nail these conversations in this article all about influencer negotiation and pay.
Demonstrate to influencer partners that there is a desire to foster a connection beyond the content they provide. This makes your partners feel connected and valued!
Some simple actions you can take to ensure that your engagement with your creator partners is up to par:
You can read more in depth tips on this topic in this article all building long-term influencer relationships.
While fair compensation is a critical component in building strong relationships with creators, it isn’t the only one! Whether your budget is limited or not, you can make your creator partners feel valued and special by paying attention to other needs.
You would be amazed what you can achieve by making sure you’re answering things like:
You can read more in depth advice on this topic in this article all about creator management and relationships (featuring insights from Maybelline and Club Med!).