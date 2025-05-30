e.l.f. Beauty just announced its acquisition of Rhode, and the internet is buzzing.

On the surface, the move looked like another celebrity-brand play, riding the star power of Hailey Bieber.

But new data from Traackr reveals something far more compelling: Rhode didn’t just ride a celebrity wave—it built a creator-powered engine for long-term growth.

Shifting the Spotlight

Celebrity brands launch with built-in attention, but not all of them sustain it. What separates the short-lived hype from true success stories? According to Traackr’s analysis, the best-performing celebrity-founded brands actually reduce their reliance on the celebrity as they grow, and instead invest in cultivating diverse, engaged creator communities.

Rhode’s data tells that story vividly. In 2022, Hailey Bieber drove 73% of the brand’s attention. By 2024? Just 14%. That’s not a failure in celebrity branding but a feature of a scalable, sustainable strategy.

A 330% Growth in Creator Community

From 2022 to 2024, Rhode grew its US-based creator community by more than 330%, reaching over 8,000 creators This expansion didn’t just dilute the founder’s presence—it unlocked a chorus of authentic voices who genuinely connected with the brand and shared it across their audiences.

This kind of creator ecosystem gives brands more than just reach. It creates resonance, credibility, and momentum that isn’t bottlenecked by a single spokesperson (even a famous one!).

Loyal Creators Drive Impact

Traackr’s data also shows that Rhode’s creator loyalty is on the rise. In 2022, the average creator posted about Rhode twice. By 2024, that number grew to five posts per creator. Even more telling: Of the creators who posted about Rhode in 2023, 55% posted again in 2024. That’s a clear signal that Rhode isn’t just earning drive-by endorsements – it’s building long-term relationships.

But these creators aren’t just posting more. Their content is performing better. Rhode saw year-over-year growth in content performance—rising from 6.9% in 2022 to 8% in 2024 based on Traackr’s Brand Vitality Score (VIT). That jump reflects not just quantity, but quality and impact.

The Future of Celebrity Brands is Creator-Led

Rhode’s rise is part of a broader shift: brands like Rare Beauty and Fenty have also followed this playbook

Yes, the celebrity opens the door, but it's the creator community that scales the brand. When brands de-center their famous founders and invest in authentic, ongoing creator relationships, they gain sustainable influence.

As Traackr’s data illustrates, the formula is becoming clear:

Reduce reliance on celebrity.





Expand and nurture a creator ecosystem.





Foster loyalty and performance through consistent, authentic partnerships.





As Rhode joins the e.l.f. Beauty family, its playbook could become a blueprint for the next generation of brand building.

