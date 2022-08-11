Traackr News

Traackr Named “Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform” in 5th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

August 11, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO - August 11, 2022 – Traackr, a leading influencer marketing platform, today announced that it has been recognized as winner of the “Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform” award in the fifth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

Traackr is the end-to-end platform that empowers global brands to run best-in-class influencer marketing programs, providing a single system of record to consolidate influencer discovery, evaluation and management, and enable standardized measurement of paid and organic influencer campaigns and programs. 

The company provides the largest and most comprehensive influencer database, with powerful, customizable search filters. Also, its rich set of KPIs and unparalleled competitive insights have enabled brands to clearly measure performance at the market, program and campaign levels. Traackr also expanded its data-driven capabilities during the pandemic to support complex, multi-brand, global programs across the funnel, including social commerce and affiliate programs. 

“Brands leveraging our platform to drive influencer campaigns outperform their competitors in visibility, impact, and brand trust,” said Pierre-Loïc Assayag, CEO and co-founder of Traackr. “At Traackr, we believe the most impactful marketing channel today is the trusted relationship. Our mission is to empower amazing brands to earn attention, create trust and build brand love.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world. 

“While influencers offer a unique lens for a brand to relate to its community, for marketing professionals it’s been challenging to demonstrate the impact of influencer marketing,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Traackr addresses this challenge head-on, with a breakthrough technology platform and team of experts, enabling marketers to measure a brands' efforts, understand what’s working, and make the right decisions. We’re proud to award Traackr with our ‘Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform’ award for 2022.”

Traackr remains ahead of the curve by regularly releasing new capabilities to support the influencer marketing workflow and empower marketers to develop authentic, ROI positive relationships with their influencers.

About Traackr

Traackr is the data-driven influencer marketing platform, providing the intelligence and tools needed to run impactful programs at scale. The platform enables marketers to optimize investments, streamline campaigns, and orchestrate global programs. Traackr powers the most advanced influencer marketing programs in the world for brands including L'Oréal, Shiseido, Revlon, Diageo and Samsung. Traackr has hubs in San Francisco, New York, Boston, London, Paris and Singapore. Learn more at www.traackr.com.

About MarTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com

