For this end of year edition of “What’s New in Traackr”, we thought we’d do something a little bit different and highlight our top 5 product enhancements from 2020.



So without further ado...

Traackr’s Top 5 Product Enhancements from 2020

1. Budget Optimization

‍2020 pushed influencer marketers to deliver more with less and Traackr was here to help. Our Budget Optimization toolset helped our customers take control of their budgets by enabling them to track influencer spend, analyze the performance of their investments, and, ultimately, optimize their ROI by investing in winning strategies.

‍2. TikTok

‍When it comes to social media platforms, 2020 was TikTok’s year. Our customers were eager to understand how to expand their influencer marketing strategies to this exciting new platform and how Traackr could help. We delivered by integrating TikTok into our influencer discovery, vetting, campaign management, and reporting capabilities and by providing our customers with strategic guidance on how to launch successful influencer marketing campaigns on the platform.‍

3. Asia-Pacific Support and Coverage‍

Another shining light for influencer marketing in 2020 was the Asia-Pacific region, with the highest number of active social media users in the world and influencer marketing emerging as the leading strategy for reaching them. To enable our global customers to tap into the opportunities at hand, we added APAC support to our platform, expanding our leadership in global influencer coverage to 50 countries and 26 languages. We also established our physical presence in the region by opening up our Singapore office.

4. Global Influencer Payments‍

2020 saw brands formalize their partnerships with influencers, yet paying influencers continued to be a major pain point due to the complexity of internal finance policies and the high cost of outsourcing payments. We introduced our Global Influencer Payments solution to help brands streamline their entire payment process while avoiding hefty fees.

5. Link Tracking

‍Along with tighter budgets, influencer marketers were pushed to demonstrate their impact deeper into the customer journey–beyond awareness to consider and conversion. We introduced Link Tracking, enabling our customers to create, assign, and share trackable links with their influencers and measure the clicks and traffic they generate.

Looking Ahead to 2021



Despite all the curveballs 2020 threw, we couldn’t be more excited by how our industry is evolving and the amazing work our customers continue to do with our platform. Everything we released this year was a result of our customers continuing to push the boundaries of our platform and practice.



If you like what we delivered in 2020, you should see what we have in store for you in 2021!

