Handling payments is a major pain-point for brands managing paid collaborations with influencers.

Internal finance policies often add complexity to the process, resulting in long payment processes and bad experiences for influencers. As a result, many brands outsource the process which, in turn, results in significant fees of as much as 30% of influencer budgets.

In this “Tip of the Month”, we’ll dive into Traackr’s Global Influencer Payments solution and how you can use it to streamline your entire payment process while avoiding hefty fees.

You’ll learn how to:



Invite influencers to register for payments and securely collect their payment information

Pay influencers the way they want with multiple payment options, from bank transfers to PayPal

Send payments to influencers in any country and in local currencies

If you’re a Traackr customer and are interested in enabling Global Influencer Payments in your account, please contact your Traackr Account Director or Customer Success Manager.

If you’re new to Traackr and are interested in learning more, let’s get you set up with a demo of the platform.







