TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has been ordered to sell TikTok or face a nationwide ban in the United States. President Biden's bill, with a deadline set for January 19th, 2025, has the potential to disrupt influencer marketing strategies across the country. As brands heavily invest in influencer partnerships, particularly on platforms like TikTok, this looming ban raises critical questions about how to safeguard influencer-driven campaigns and strategies.
The purpose of this article is to provide guidance on how brands can adapt their influencer strategy in the event that the TikTok ban goes into effect.
The bill proposed by President Biden outlines that TikTok will face a ban in the U.S. unless ByteDance divests from the app by January 19th, 2025. If ByteDance is granted a 90-day extension, this deadline would extend to April 2025. While TikTok has survived previous ban threats, this latest development calls for proactive planning in case the ban is enacted.
For brands relying on TikTok for influencer marketing, this potential disruption necessitates a thoughtful and strategic approach to ensure continued success regardless of the platform's future.
This might sound like a scary big step, but it’s an important one. After all, you can’t spend money on a platform you can’t trust will even work. Do yourself the favor of immediately redistributing those funds across other social networks.
If it turns out that the TikTok ban does not go through, then you can turn US advertising back on and resume your original strategy.
In theory, you should have the creatives (videos, captions, etc) stored elsewhere. But just to be safe, make sure you download all of the TikToks that your brand has ever made well before the January 19th date.
Those short-form TikToks have plenty of viability on other short-form platforms, so if you don’t have your pre-uploaded final versions handy, use a tool to grab every TikTok you’ve uploaded. The myfaveTT Chrome Extension can download every TikTok you’ve ever made, without a watermark! SnapTik is also handy for single TikTok downloads.
Before diving into any contingency plans, brands should begin by evaluating their current reliance on TikTok. Specifically, ask yourself the following questions:
Analyzing these metrics will help brands understand the impact that losing TikTok could have on their overall influencer strategy. If TikTok has played a significant role, reallocating marketing budgets and adjusting expectations for other platforms will be essential.
TikTok has played a pivotal role in shaping influencer strategies, but it’s essential to explore alternative platforms to ensure continued success in influencer marketing. Brands should:
The TikTok ban will severely impact access to TikTok’s data for U.S.-based teams, which means brands will need to have access to their performance data prior to the ban taking effect. It’s important to export your 2024 data from TikTok, including:
This data will be valuable in two ways:
Pro Tip: It’s also critical to prepare a contingency plan with relevant teams who leverage TikTok content. For example, check in with your paid media team to determine where paid budgets that were slotted for TikTok boosting will be reallocated.
One of the most critical aspects of any influencer strategy is maintaining strong relationships with creators. If TikTok is banned, influencer marketing campaigns will be disrupted. Here’s what to do:
Alongside this, effective communication with your creators will be key in maintaining healthy, productive relationships during uncertain times. Keep the following steps in mind:
The potential TikTok ban is part of a larger trend of increasing government scrutiny of social media platforms. Even if the TikTok ban does not come to fruition, brands should remain vigilant and prepared for future regulations that may impact other platforms as well.
The TikTok ban has already set a precedent for how the government may approach tech regulations in the future. For brands and marketers, it’s crucial to stay ahead of the curve and prepare for potential policy changes that could affect influencer marketing on other platforms as well.
While the future of TikTok in the U.S. remains uncertain, taking steps now to adjust your influencer marketing strategy will help ensure that your brand continues to thrive, regardless of platform shifts. By conducting a thorough performance analysis, communicating proactively with creators, diversifying your platform mix, and exporting relevant data, you can ensure that your influencer marketing efforts remain resilient, even in the face of a TikTok ban.
Now is the time for brands to adapt to the changing landscape and future-proof their influencer strategies. By embracing flexibility, staying informed, and making thoughtful adjustments, you can navigate any disruption caused by a potential TikTok ban and continue to drive successful influencer partnerships moving forward.