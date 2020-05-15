One this episode of The Fast Traack Podcast, we posed the question: What’s the place of luxury brands in times of crisis? To answer this question, we approached Rachel Clay, influencer marketing and luxury brand expert. Rachel is currently the Head of Social Media and Influencer Marketing at Matter of Form, a boutique digital agency in the UK.
As Rachel Clay shared with us on our podcast, the place of luxury brands in a crisis is far more reaching than one might expect:
Luxury brands are a pillar of the global economy and a piece of history. They have always succeeded at educating, entertaining and inspiring-- and now, more than ever, they are proving to be useful in times of crisis. Listen up and let us know what you think in the comment section below.