Blog
Talk to us
Top Influencers

The Fast Traack Podcast: How is The Business Model Changing For Influencer Right Now?

Mackenzie Newcomb
April 28, 2020

Last month we launched our podcast The Fast Traack; micro conversations all about elevating our influencer marketing skills. In Episode 5 we speak to Tomi Obebe, a full-time micro influencer. We asked her to share her first hand experience as a full-time fashion influencer living in a #stayhome world.  

In this episode of The Fast Traack podcast, we posed the question: How is The Business Model Changing For Influencer Right Now?

  • How has quarantine changed her initial content plan for this quarter? 
  • Have any partnerships been cancelled as a result of the change in the world?
  • Have any new/unexpected partnerships arisen as a result of COVID-19?
  • How has the nature of her engagement with her audience changed as a result of quarantine?

In conclusion: Influencer partnerships are still happening, but they need to make sense. Allow influencers leniency on your standard brand guidelines! At this moment in time, influencers are all-in-one creative agencies, and everyone needs content. 

Listen up and let us know what you think in the comment section below. 

Photo: Tomi Obebe


Share the love

Related stories

Top Influencers
The Fast Traack Podcast: How is The Business Model Changing For Influencer Right Now?
Trending at Traackr
Trend Lightly: The Weight of Words
How to
The Fast Traack Podcast: What Can Brands Do Now to Come Back Stronger After COVID-19?

Ready to get started?

Contact sales
Subscribe to monthly influencer marketing insights from your peers.
By submitting this form, you agree to the processing of your personal data by Traackr as described in the Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to analyze traffic and provide you a better experience while using our site. Feel free to check out our cookie policy for more information.
CloseAccept Cookies