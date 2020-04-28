Last month we launched our podcast The Fast Traack; micro conversations all about elevating our influencer marketing skills. In Episode 5 we speak to Tomi Obebe, a full-time micro influencer. We asked her to share her first hand experience as a full-time fashion influencer living in a #stayhome world.



In this episode of The Fast Traack podcast, we posed the question: How is The Business Model Changing For Influencer Right Now?

How has quarantine changed her initial content plan for this quarter?

Have any partnerships been cancelled as a result of the change in the world?

Have any new/unexpected partnerships arisen as a result of COVID-19?

How has the nature of her engagement with her audience changed as a result of quarantine?



In conclusion: Influencer partnerships are still happening, but they need to make sense. Allow influencers leniency on your standard brand guidelines! At this moment in time, influencers are all-in-one creative agencies, and everyone needs content.



Listen up and let us know what you think in the comment section below.

Photo: Tomi Obebe

‍

