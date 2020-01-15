Influencer marketing has opened up an entirely new world.

By tapping into influential voices, companies can connect with increasingly elusive and discerning audiences in ways that are more natural and relatable. Yet for all of its potential, influencer marketing is still widely misunderstood as a practice. This continues to prevent brands from realizing their true potential and generating a measurable and sustainable impact.

There’s a lot for marketers to both learn and unlearn in order to see influencer marketing’s potential in a different light. We want to empower marketers to leverage one of the most promising, yet still mostly untapped, disciplines in the digital marketing mix.

That’s why we partnered with TopRank Marketing to survey 102 brand leaders from enterprise companies, including 3M, Adobe, Amazon Web Services, American Express, Diageo, Microsoft and more. We wanted to find out how the practice is evolving and how to connect the dots between “influencer marketing” as it exists today to “influencer relations” of the future.

To analyze the data, we tapped the top futurist in digital transformation, Brian Solis, to bring you Influence 2.0: The Future of Influencer Marketing.

In this first-of-a-kind research report, you’ll discover the world of influencer relations--a new discipline that transcends all relationship-driven marketing, built on a foundation of empathy and customer-centricity. Based on the survey data, we’ve uncovered new standards and methods for identifying, managing and measuring influencer engagement. With Influence 2.0, you’ll see the connection between influencers and customers throughout the customer journey in order to truly understand what drives their impactful relationships.

As you dive into Influence 2.0: The Future of Influencer Marketing, you’ll gain new insights into:

Aligning strategic content with influencer engagement to move beyond campaigns to develop always-on Influence 2.0 strategies that reshape the new customer journey

Integrating Influence 2.0 strategies to unite once disparate groups in ways that complement and impact sales, customer satisfaction, and retention

Steering buyer impressions, decisions and behaviors in more useful, productive, and mutually beneficial ways by designing programs that matter to your customers

Understanding the required budget and resources to build an Influence 2.0 proof-of-concept and make the case for its importance as a strategic investment--not a cost center

Fast-tracking digital transformation by learning more about how customers make decisions, what influences them, and why

Shifting to an Influence 2.0 strategy with 10 straightforward steps to a more effective approach

Emulating success with case studies from brands that have embraced an Influence 2.0 strategy

Influence never stops, and people are always turning to those they trust to make informed decisions. By consistently connecting with relevant influencers and promoting interesting content in the right places at the right time, your brand will earn reciprocity, establish trust, and build loyalty. As a result, you'll connect with your audience by thinking less like a brand and more like a human being.

Ensure an influential future for your business and download Influence 2.0: The Future of Influencer Marketing.

We hope you enjoy the research. If you’d like to share your thoughts or feedback, then feel free to get in touch by leaving a comment.