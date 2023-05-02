Influencer product seeding campaigns are an essential piece of your influencer program. However, the administrative side of influencer gifting campaigns can lead to wasted time and wasted product.
If you’re a marketer, you have probably experienced the plethora of tools that are available for all the different elements of an influencer product seeding campaign - from address collection, to communication, to shipment tracking, to campaign reporting (to name a few). While these are all great, they don’t necessarily make you more efficient. Below we detail how the influencer marketing platform, Traackr, can serve as your all-in-one platform for your influencer product seeding campaigns.
We all know that influencer gifting is a standard practice, and for good reason. Traackr’s new State of Influencer Product Seeding report found that the majority of marketers find influencer product seeding campaigns effective for both driving awareness and sales. However, there are still a ton of inefficiencies that prevent marketers from getting the most out of each campaign.
For example, the survey found that 65% of marketers are sending gifted products to influencers even if they don’t post about the initial product that they received. This means that marketers are wasting their time, money, and resources sending products to influencers who won’t post about their brand. Sending and resending gifts to disinterested influencers is a wasted opportunity, and will undoubtedly negatively impact your influencer marketing ROI. There is also a negative impact on the environment to consider — this data is yet another point in favor of the well-documented waste issue in the influencer space.
So what could be some of the causes of this issue?
The same survey revealed that 56% of marketers are still using spreadsheets to manage influencer product seeding campaigns. This inevitably leads marketers to do what’s fastest and easiest: sending products to influencers who aren’t interested or going overboard and sending more product than an influencer wants.
There’s also the time-consuming manual process of switching between tools to gather shipping information, communicate back and forth with influencers for their product selection, delivery tracking, and monitor results from the influencer product seeding campaign.
So what can marketers do?
With an influencer marketing platform like Traackr, all of these processes can be streamlined and completed with a single tool. Here are the different elements that Traackr offers that will help your campaigns run smoother:
"Traackr hit the nail on the head, integrating our Shopify store directly into Traackr Studios so creators can go in, browse and pick exactly which shoes they want. Not only does it save our team hours of work, but it helps us live our brand values of sustainability and empowering every person to celebrate their individuality." - Natalie Kathleen, CEO of Jibs
Traackr’s goal is for marketers to be able to complete every step of their influencer product seeding campaign efficiently and cleanly in one platform. The aim is to minimize the time marketers spend on organizational and administrative tasks so they can save time (and money) and focus on the funner/more creative parts of influencer marketing. If you are curious to hear more about Traackr and our capabilities for influencer gifting campaigns and more, reach out to one of our experts.