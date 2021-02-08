Today we’re excited to introduce our new influencer collaboration platform, Studios.

As influencers continue to play a bigger role in marketing strategies, brands are challenged with improving creative collaborations all while scaling the number of influencers they work with.

Studios offers a solution to this challenge by providing a place for brands to form deeper connections with your influencers and streamline campaign collaborations.

With this release, brands can:



Set up one or multiple Studios across your organization with your own custom branding and domain

Design custom onboarding flows to collect and store relevant influencer data and preferences in your system of record

Invite influencers to participate in campaigns, share creative briefs, and collaborate on deliverables



Check out this quick demo to see Studios in action:

If you’re a Traackr customer and are interested in setting up your Studios, please contact your Traackr Account Director or Customer Success Manager.

If you’re new to Traackr and are interested in learning more, let’s get you set up with a demo of the platform.





