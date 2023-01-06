Happy New Year! The last few years have been no walk in the park, especially for marketers. We’ve had to do more with less budget, promote products during supply chain issues, reach audiences who are less accessible, and more.
Now, as the world becomes slightly more stable, many of us are feeling the pressure to achieve new heights in 2023. Which, might make you feel like this:
Setting feasible and measurable goals for your influencer marketing program is tough, even in a good year. So, before you get started, check out these 5 resolutions that might spark some inspiration for your 2023 influencer marketing strategy.
The most common resolutions made year after year include getting fit or organized, learning something new, saving money, or investing more time in relationships. Here are some of those same resolutions, but reimagined for your influencer marketing strategy.
A common personal New Year’s Resolution is to budget and save money. Some folks even go so far as to analyze last year’s budget and eliminate small, inefficient costs so they can maximize the power of their income. For example you might opt to cut out weekly $5 DoorDash deliveries so you can save up for bigger items, like a week long vacation to the Caribbean.
So, what if you thought about your influencer marketing budget in the same way?
Try auditing last year’s influencer marketing budget with the goal of finding the most inefficient costs from your program. What is your program’s equivalent to a $5 weekly DoorDash delivery? What is a “nice to have” that doesn’t necessarily deliver a ton of impact?
These types of inefficiencies could live anywhere, but a few could look like:
What if you not only removed those inefficiencies from your budget but, even better, were able to reinvest those dollars into your most successful partnerships and initiatives from last year?
Also gracing the top of the list of most common resolutions is “spend more time with family friends”. So, what if you invested in your influencer relationships (focusing on the ones that act as loyal advocates for your brand) in the same way you do your personal relationships?
After all, these partners pour their time and energy into getting the right piece of content to tell the world about your amazing new product, or provide you with feedback from their community. Being authentic and showing that you will go the extra mile for them because you genuinely care can help your brand cut through the clutter and competition. Some ways you can show your appreciation for your partners are endless, but here are a few simple ideas:
Tip: We have a whole article (and recorded event) about how to improve your influencer marketing program through strong relationships, if you’re interested in honing this skill!
How many times have you started the year with a goal to expand your knowledge? Learning a new skill or becoming an expert on a certain topic can definitely take time, but it’s a worthwhile goal for your career. After all, the best marketers are the ones who are continually learning and adapting — this is especially true in influencer marketing, where things change at a rapid pace!
Cue Traackr’s influencer marketing resources! Level up your knowledge of what’s happening in the influencer marketing space through Traackr’s plethora of resources:
Not only can these resources help you keep a pulse on the latest trends taking social by storm, but they can play a vital role in helping you find the right influencer partners, craft your briefs, organize your campaigns, expertly report on your influencer marketing program, and more.
While one of your resolutions may be to spend more time with friends and family, you might also push yourself out of your comfort zone by setting a goal of meeting new people. Why not think about your influencer network in a similar way?
Don’t get me wrong, activating your most loyal partners and advocates is always a good idea. But, there’s also something to be said for finding and partnering with new, up-and-coming influencers. Not only can they help bring a “freshness” to your influencer marketing program, they may allow your brand to tap into some audiences that you hadn’t been able to reach before.
Some further reading on how to find new influencers:
If you are a Traackr customer, you can easily find new partners talking about your brand, products, competitors, or industry topics. Here is an expert tip for getting tailored partner recommendations with Traackr:
My colleague, Eben Cooper, also wrote a fantastic article about how to find top performing influencers for your influencer marketing program. He covers topics like audience demographics and attributes, performance metrics, and keyword search strategies — all of which you can easily do in Traackr.
You know what they say: a clean space inspires a clean mind! Many folks ring in the new year with a deep clean so they can start the new season with the right mindset.
The same rule can certainly apply to your mindset and space at work. Aligning your team’s workflows and getting organized can help you set the pace for success.
Traackr makes creating workflows and keeping your influencer partners organized across team members easy and efficient. A few of my favorite workflow tips could work for anyone, but are especially useful for folks that have access to Traackr:
If you’re curious to read a real life example of the power of organization, Colgate-Palmolive has a case study about how it improved its influencer marketing program by streamlining and organizing workflows. (The results were astounding — 40% reduction in campaign costs!)