Whether you're just starting to dip your toes into influencer marketing or growing an existing program, it’s important to start with a strong team foundation. Your ability to find the right folks starts with writing an in-depth, kick-ass job description — similar to influencers and their briefs!
Read on to find out which skills you should be looking for in an influencer marketer and the essential elements to include in your job description.
Likely, you’re looking for a candidate who can manage influencer partnerships. So you’ll need someone who can build and maintain solid relationships with creators as well as talent agents, publicists, and other niche influencer partners (hair stylists, makeup artists, ect). Look for someone who is an effective communicator and has proven they can create a strong network in a previous role.
Empathy is another key word that you may want to consider adding to your job description. Remember that in influencer marketing you’re working with humans, not just posting digital ads. Being thoughtful and caring goes a long way in setting your brand apart!
Interview tip: Ask how a candidate has identified and nurtured influencer relationships in a previous role. Bonus points if they can illustrate how they’ve used empathy to build deep connections.
From influencer outreach, to signing contracts, to planning events — there are an immense amount of tasks to juggle in the influencer marketing world (as you well know). You’ll need someone who can think through big picture strategy (how does influencer marketing impact business goals?), while also attending the fine details of creating influencer briefs, finding the right creators, and tracking the analytics.
Interview tip: Ask a candidate about an event or campaign they’ve executed from start to finish and what they would have done differently when reflecting back on the experience. If they are a bit vague about ROI, ask them follow-up questions about what goals were established for the campaign, what metrics were used to track success, and how the campaign was contributing to bigger business goals.
Creativity and problem solving are key ingredients for being successful in influencer marketing. Many hurdles can arise on the job, so it’s important to find someone who can handle the pressures of the day-to-day and still execute the larger strategic vision of the role. Influencer marketing requires innovation and experimentation, so find someone who isn’t afraid to step outside their comfort zone.
“It’s actually what we talk about with our clients today. Bravery is huge. You have to be brave to come on our platform and release control, especially for CPG clients and traditional clients. Releasing control to the hands of an unknown is scary but the payoff and the reward is sky’s the limit.” - Amy Oelkers, Vertical Director of CPG, Global Business Solutions at TikTok
Interview tip: Ask a candidate where they get their most creative ideas from and what processes they have in place to test out their creative ideas.
A big aspect of influencer marketing is negotiating terms and conditions with influencer partners. Ensuring that you receive the deliverables for the right value is no easy task. You’ll need someone who fully understands both the brand and influencer’s demands in order to make an agreement that is mutually beneficial. If you don’t approach a negotiation with the mindset that an influencer is a partner, you might lose out on an incredible opportunity.
Interview tip: Ask a candidate how they’ve used data to negotiate and make budgeting decisions.
Finding someone who is “tapped” into the social media culture, or at least eager to jump in and learn, is vital for any role in influencer marketing. You’ll want someone who understands the flow of trends on social media platforms so that they can work with influencers to get the best possible content.
Interview tip: Ask a candidate about their “go-to” source for social media and influencer marketing news. Whether it’s a certain book, newsletter, podcast, or influencers on social media, it’s good to know how tapped in they are to the social media culture.
Now that you have a good grasp of the skills you’re looking for in a candidate, the next step is to start outlining your job descriptions. Just like any other job description, you'll want to include sections that outline the overall role, the responsibilities involved, and required experience and skills.
Some other elements that you can include to take your influencer marketing job posting to the next level include:
