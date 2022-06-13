Marketers are willing to spend over $4 billion on influencer marketing, with 60% stating that influencer-generated content performs better than branded content.
However, successful influencer marketing is dynamic and complex — you can't automate success. Every stage, from selection, to campaign management, to reporting requires a team that is well-equipped with multiple skills and tools.
In this article, we’ll address all your questions about building and structuring an influencer marketing team that can help deliver on your goals.
Influencer marketing can either be a one-person job or function as a sizable team, depending on the brand size, budget, and goals.
Influencer marketers perform a diverse range of tasks like:
Businesses and marketers are increasingly eager to tap into the power of influencer marketing, which explains why 75% set aside a dedicated budget for influencer campaigns. But without a strong team to start and scale your efforts, the results might remain underwhelming.
Here are three strategies to build a high-performing influencer marketing team.
Before you start, outline your strategic goals to identify the positions you need to fill. Given the interdisciplinary nature of influencer marketing, these roles might spread across multiple departments in your organization.
Here are some tips for setting SMART goals for influencer marketing:
For example: Drive a 20% increase in conversions through influencer marketing by offering referral discounts within the next 6 months.
For this goal, you might need to hire a professional in the social commerce or affiliate marketing space. You might also need help from an eCommerce specialist to strategize these campaigns. The key is to bring a diverse set of people together (make sure they sit on one cohesive team and aren’t siloed from each other!) so they can address the broad scope of needs.
A performance-based approach to influencer marketing with specific metrics can eliminate guesswork and help align budget/spend with tangible results. However, it’s important to remember that influencer marketing evolves at a much faster pace because it follows social media trend cycles.
To keep your team inspired and ambitious, you have to give them the flexibility to test risky ideas and fail fast. This will enable them to find relevant, impactful ideas that add value to your audience while \moving the needle towards your goals. For example, Beekman 1802 wanted to figure out how to sell products in Ulta using TikTok — they figured out the right content types and influencer tierby asking their diverse employee network to experiment and test things out.
To promote this culture when hiring, dig deep into a candidate’s past performance. Ask them to talk through past creative strategies and illustrate how they build fast but deliberate experiments. The goal is to build a team that isn’t afraid of breaking the rules to get better results.
Building a team prepares a solid groundwork for your influencer marketing efforts. But setting up a stellar tech stack empowers this team to succeed.
With so many details involved in the process, such as drawing up contracts, vetting and hiring influencers, sending briefs, aligning campaigns, and tracking performance, you can’t rely on your team to do everything manually.
Instead, you can create seamless workflows at every stage using the right tools:
An influencer marketing platform like Traackr allows your team to manage your campaigns from start to finish in one place. Learn more about the different types of influencer marketing tools here.
Influencer marketing can bring proven results—but not without a well-organized team to strategize, execute, and track every campaign. If you’re gearing up to build such a team, this guide is all you need to get the ball rolling.
Setting your overall goals and metrics is a great starting point to outline your team's structure. Then focus on cultivating a culture of experimentation to allow your team to try, fail, and deliver. While hiring people for your team, pay equal attention to picking the best tools—considering your tech stack as an extension of your team and the driver to get a return on your investment in influencer marketing.
Already built your team? Learn more about how Traackr can help support large teams and their agencies with tools to keep everyone on the same page.