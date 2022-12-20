Once you’re done finding influencers, conducting influencer outreach, writing creative briefs, and sending product (if it’s a gifting campaign)... all that’s left is telling your boss what worked and why.

Influencer marketing campaign reporting can be one of the most intimidating parts of influencer marketing. You might be asking yourself:

What are the most important content, platform, and influencer statistics to include?

Did my influencer marketing campaign perform well relative to my budget?

What insights can I glean that will improve our influencer marketing performance?

Below, we cover the five components that should be included in any influencer marketing campaign report. Alternatively, if you’re short on time you can simply fill in this template. Or, if you’re a Traackr customer you can simply download campaign reports directly from your account.

5 Essentials for an Influencer Marketing Campaign Report

1. General influencer marketing campaign performance

Every campaign is a learning opportunity, and provides data that helps you identify where to improve. When recapping an influencer marketing campaign, there are generally three key performance indicator (KPI) categories that you should track and report on:

First, performance metrics - or the measurement of how well an influencer’s content helped you get closer to your campaign goal.

The type of performance metrics that you report on will depend on your campaign’s goal. Was it top of the funnel, and focused on awareness? Or middle of the funnel, and focused on consideration/engagement? Here are performance metrics, broken down by funnel goal:

Awareness

Number of activated influencers

Number of total posts or mentions

Mentions / influencer Reach

Impressions

Consideration

Number of views

Number of engagements

Number of comments (highlight a few of the best!)

Engagement rate

Clicks

Website traffic

Conversion

Sales

Next is spend efficiency - or the evaluation of performance metrics, relative to your budget (learn more here). Some spend efficiency metrics include:

Cost per post

Cost per engagement

Cost per view

Cost per thousand impression

Cost per click

Knowing how much an influencer is going to cost per impression, engagement or video view gives you the ability to evaluate cost and allocate the appropriate budget and compensation next time.

Finally, you have Brand Vitality Score (VIT) - or the evaluation of how well influencer generated content earned the attention of your audience. VIT measures the visibility, impact and trust for each influencer, piece of content produced and for your overall campaign. You can learn more about VIT here.

2. Content insights

In your report you’ll want to have an overview of which content performed best on each platform for your influencer marketing campaign. Include a breakdown of each platform, with metrics for the top performing creator’s posts.

This can help you more easily identify themes amongst content that performs well on specific platforms. For example, a beauty brand might discover that highly stylized, chromatic makeup tutorials do great on Instagram but not on TikTok. Or, that beauty tutorials with a comedic twist do great on TikTok but not YouTube. These types of insights can help inform your future strategy.

3. Creator performance and insights

See which influencers performed best by including a performance summary of all your partners. Create a table that includes metrics like number of posts, engagement rates, video views, reach, impressions, and estimated impressions for each influencer.

‍

Similar to your content analysis, look for themes in your creators’ performance. What type of influencer tends to perform best on certain metrics? For example, do you find that mid-tier influencers have higher engagement rates than VIPs or megas? Or do you find that VIP and mega influencers drive more reach and impressions?

This can help know what to tweak for your next campaign’s strategy. If your goal is focused on driving awareness, you may want to consider working with more of the influencers that drive reach and impressions. But, if you are focused on consideration and engagement, you might want to work with influencers that have higher video views and engagement rates.

Tip: Finding relevant, high performing influencer partners is an art in itself! Here are 3 data-driven techniques that can help you find great partners for your next influencer marketing campaign.

4. Social platform performance

Including a breakdown of platform performance in your influencer marketing campaign report will give you deeper insights to inform your strategy. Display this data in a way that allows you to compare KPIs such as posts, engagements, and video views on each platform, side-by-side.

Ask yourself, which social platforms - across all influencers - did well? Look for spikes or discrepancies in the data in order to give you a fuller understanding of what happened. For example, did Instagram have the highest volume of mentions but fall behind TikTok in engagements and video views? Was there a specific time within your campaign (maybe a week or a day) where metrics were higher? What theories can you derive from the data, and what experiments do you feel would be good to test out in the next campaign?

Tip: There are some differences between influencer marketing campaign content that works on TikTok vs Instagram. It’s important to try to create a unique strategy for each platform!

5. Key learnings and next steps

The biggest mistake you can make when creating an influencer marketing campaign report?

Leaving out the “what’s next”.

To wrap up your report, jot down a few thoughts onto a slide about what you learned from the data shared (what went well, what went wrong?), and how you’d like to move forward.

It’s even better if you can provide your team with a list of experiments you’d like to run next.

As we all know, the social media and influencer marketing world moves at a fast pace. The key is to test, measure and learn fast so you can stay ahead of the curve.

“There’s no time to dwell on the past. Every day good content is put on TikTok that, for whatever reason, doesn’t land. It’s just a part of the learning experience, so keep looking forward.” - Dustin Goot, Head of Monetization at TikTok.

‍