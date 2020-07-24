I'm always on the lookout for great influencer marketing resources. As a marketing specialist at an influencer marketing company, I spend a good portion of my day researching for content to learn, share, curate, and join in the conversation.

Here are my top seven go-to sources for influencer marketing content (and other marketing things, too):

Season one of Traackr’s influencer marketing podcast, The Fast Traack, is making a name for itself as an important marketing resource in the influencer marketing space. I will admit that I am obviously biased in loving this podcast...however the premium guest list and timely, critical topics discussed here legitimately make this a must-have in your marketing podcast rotation - especially for those in the influencer or social media marketing space.



Hosts Evy Lyons and Mackenzie Newcomb's guests include digital marketing experts like, Lauren Thermos (Revlon), Scarlette Tidy (launched campaigns for OLEHENRIKSEN and Fenty Beauty), Bailey DuMont (Ancient Nutrition) and Maria Maddox (AmorePacific). Episode topics include: how to create ambassador programs, how influencer business models are changing, questions surrounding how your brand can tactfully weather COVID-19, how to throw a successful virtual influencer event, and more.



Woman in Influencer Marketing is the single best influencer related Facebook network community to be a part of. They have an informative podcast with great guests as well as several monthly meetups. WIIM is a great place to be.

MarketingProfs, created and managed by Ann Handley, is a blog/newsletter/forum/content machine. Ann is the queen of content, and she's in just about every marketing interview - so, you can see why her marketing community is well trusted! It's all about modern marketing practices from the best experts around, so expect the most up-to-date news and content (and influencer marketing knowledge).

If you're looking for more information on influencer marketing, want to connect with like-minded marketers, or want some good marketing reading, I hope this list will find you! What other resources do you check out for influencer marketing content?

Business Insider has a large variety of topics you can subscribe to when you sign up for their newsletter. Just go to their sign-up page and check the Influencer Dashboard box to get emails about “what's new in the business of YouTube, Instagram, and the influencer industry at large.” I always learn something new and entertaining when reading their weekly emails, I’d highly recommend it!



Lead by Jay Baer, the strategy consulting firm's Convince & Convert blog is a well-known and trusted source for all things social and content marketing. But I mostly check out the blog for the awesome influencer marketing write ups. They have a lot of great sponsors, too, so you'll be getting content from a variety of sources.

TopRank Online Marketing, headed up by Lee Odden, is known for their innovative work in content marketing, social marketing, SEO, and influencer marketing (among other strategic marketing work). Their blog is basically a peek inside the minds of the super smart professionals at TopRank. I especially like that their content always offers actionable insights - which is extremely helpful for strategies like influencer marketing.

Unsah is a social/influencer marketing expert who shares her to-the-point advice for long-term success in the industry. She shares easily-digestible, valuable insights through her Instagram @slashed.it, and I’d highly recommend following her. Hat tip to Geo West of Happy Cat, an influencer marketing agency in London.

I hope these top 7 resources provide you with some inspiration and information to help improve your own marketing practices.



If you’d like a freshly curated collection of relevant influencer marketing resources and news articles designed to help marketers elevate their influencer marketing program, sign up for Traackr’s weekly Matters of Influence newsletter.



