Activewear trends have taken off in the last 12 months, for both practical use and in fashion. Brands like Adidas have had their activewear emerge as some of the most coveted pieces that both active influencers and fashionistas have featured in their content.

Below we share an analysis of six activewear trends that have emerged within the last year. Also, check out our latest State of Influencer report if you are looking for further insights on influencers, marketing strategies, and brand success stories to beef up your influencer program.

All data below compares Apr 2021 - Mar 2022 vs Apr 2022 - Mar 2023, in order to get a full year-over-year comparison.

6 Activewear Trends for Your Influencer Program

Tennis skirts are on the rise

While workout skirts and dresses have been increasing in popularity over the past few years, many expect these looks to be more tennis-inspired in 2023. The trend has been rapidly gaining steam.

Content mentioning tennis skirts across all platforms, YoY comparison:

+47% active influencers

+52% mentions

+40% video views

Flared leggings/yoga pants

Whether you call them flared leggings or yoga pants – the terminology has been a hot debate – the wide-legged ‘70s-looking silhouette is making a big comeback! In the past 12 months, mentions and video views have been climbing. The brands mentioned the most often in high-performing posts have been Aerie and Lululemon.

Content mentioning flared leggings/yoga pants across all platforms, YoY comparison:

+46% mentions

+68% video views

The One-Piece offers variation

Activewear enthusiasts are embracing the one-piece, with variations ranging from full-length bodysuits to biker unitards. Content mentioning bodysuits, unitards, and jumpsuits across all platforms, YoY comparison:

+18% mentions

+145% video views

Sustainable activewear with recycled nylon

Younger consumers care about sustainability, and brands are experimenting with new ways of matching that energy by using more plant-based fabrics. One of the most popular of these activewear fabrics right now is recycled nylon.

Content mentioning recycled nylon across all platforms, YoY comparison:

+26% active influencers

+22% mentions

+85% video views

Adidas Sambas are must-haves

Over the second half of 2022, the classic Adidas Sambas sneakers were seen everywhere, with many hailing it as the “it” sneaker of 2022. Over the past 12 months, mentions, engagements, and video views have skyrocketed. And its popularity shows no signs of slowing down, with more mentions in March 2023 than any other month in 2022.

Content mentioning Adidas Sambas across all platforms, YoY comparison:

+1,496% mentions

+2,672% engagements

+3,271% video views

Hiking shoes/trail runners in streetwear

Another activewear trend mentioned by leading fashion publications has been hiking shoes, for both practical use and streetwear style looks. One brand that’s anticipated to benefit the most from this trend is Salomon, whose trail runners have emerged as one of the most popular choices.

Content mentioning hiking shoes/trail runners across all platforms, YoY comparison:

+21% mentions

+116% activated influencers

+165% video views

Remember to check out our latest State of Influencer report if you are looking for further insights on influencers, marketing strategies, and brand success stories to inspire your influencer program!