2022 November Beauty Insights

US Brand Spotlight: L’Oréal Paris + TikTok Dupes

L’Oréal Paris ranked fourth on the October Leaderboard, jumping 13 spots from the previous month and increasing VIT by 30%.

Mid-tier influencers (50k - 250k followers) earned the brand the most VIT.

Many of the top performing posts were TikTok videos where beauty and lifestyle influencers like Bella Lovkvist (@bellalovkist) and Zoe Honsinger (@zoehonsinger) highlighted L’Oréal’s Telescopic Mascara as an amazing dupe for a popular and more expensive product.

While dupes are not new to the beauty industry, the uncertain economic environment has pushed them back into the spotlight. As we highlighted in our most recent Beauty State of Influence report, content mentioning beauty dupes saw significant increases in posts, engagements, and video views during the third quarter of 2022.

The influencer marketing team at L’Oréal Paris was clearly keeping a close eye on the top beauty trends emerging on TikTok and Instagram and did an impressive job implementing the dupe trend into their own sponsored content.

By creating sponsored content around popular and emerging beauty trends, brands can increase the likelihood that the post will perform well and resonate with viewers.

Tip: Want insight into another emerging trend we recently uncovered while digging through our data? Check out this article highlighting the surge in content related to fragrance shopping hauls that we’ve been seeing recently.

UK Brand Spotlight: NYX Cosmetics + Halloween Looks

‍In October, NYX jumped from number 14 to number 4 on the UK leaderboard, and increased VIT by 129% MoM. So why did the brand see such strong performance in October?

The brand prioritized Halloween related content. By sponsoring posts from makeup artists and beauty influencers who shared a variety of eye-catching Halloween looks, NYX was able to showcase its products in an authentic and interesting way.

Holly Murray (@hollymurraymakeup), Dollie Okoriko (@dolli.glam), Rebehak Campbell (@bexcxmpbell), and Sophie Hannah Richardson (@sophiehannah) were some of the makeup artists who created top performing sponsored posts featuring creative Halloween looks.

NYX also invited some of its top beauty influencers and makeup artists to various events that it hosted in the weeks leading up to Halloween, For example, NYX’s Twisted Circus party in London and its collab event with Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas.

This is a great example of how a brand can successfully lean into what already works. NYX clearly understands that Halloween is particularly well-suited to highlight its products and engage its large audience of makeup artists. The brand then came up with different activations - from sponsored content to in person events - to inspire creative content and capitalize on the opportunity.

FR Brand Spotlight: Drunk Elephant + #HouseofDrunk

In Paris on October 15th and 16th, Drunk Elephant hosted its first “House of Drunk” pop-up store experience since 2019.

The event was held in a two story space dressed in the brand’s colorful and playful design. Visitors were invited to discover more about the brand through a variety of immersive experiences. Such Installations included the Mixing Station, where guests could learn how to create a skincare smoothie, the Ceramighty Tunnel for visitors to discover the recently launched Ceramighty AF Eye Balm, and much more.

The pop-up event provided a big brand lift for Drunk Elephant within France. Its VIT increased by 93% MOM, with a 86% increase in video views, and 197% increase in total engagements.

Also, the impact of the event wasn’t confined to only France. To increase the store’s exposure beyond the local community, Drunk Elephant invited some top beauty influencers from the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and across the world to join the brand for a few days in Paris. This resulted in significant increases in its social performance across those key regions as well.

The brand lift Drunk Elephant achieved through its House of Drunk event is a great example of a brand making the most out of an IRL event. The fun, engaging experiences within the store enabled people to learn more about the Drunk Elephant brand and its products. And by having influencers from across the world join them and post about the event, millions of people who couldn’t attend the store in person were still able to partially experience the event as well.

If you want to see how your beauty brand ranks, check out our monthly leaderboard here.

