In 2019, Traackr introduced the Brand Vitality Score (VIT) to measure the attention your brand earns among influencers. Specifically, VIT measures the visibility, impact and trust of influencer content mentioning your brand. Our goal was to create a system that will actually help you understand how your influencer marketing campaigns are working and what you can do to improve.
VIT is composed of three elements:
Visibility (reach of content),
Impact (engagement generated)
Trust (quality of content on brand image).
Each is measured separately and combined to generate a single score. You can use VIT to measure the success of a post or campaign, create meaningful brand rankings and improve the reliability of your ROI and investment models.