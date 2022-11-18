Top 10 Beauty Brands by VIT in 2022

Top Creators Driving These Brands' Influencer Marketing Success

1. Kylie Cosmetics: VIT 928K

‍2. Rare Beauty: VIT 456k

‍3. Fenty Beauty: VIT 320k

4. r.e.m. beauty: VIT 317k

5. L’Oreal Paris: VIT 308k

‍6. Charlotte Tilbury: VIT 305k

7. Maybelline: VIT 278k

8. Colourpop: VIT 272k

9. Huda Beauty: VIT 268k

10. MAC Cosmetics: VIT 256k

What is VIT?

In 2019, Traackr introduced the Brand Vitality Score (VIT) to measure the attention your brand earns among influencers. Specifically, VIT measures the visibility, impact and trust of influencer content mentioning your brand. Our goal was to create a system that will actually help you understand how your influencer marketing campaigns are working and what you can do to improve.

VIT is composed of three elements:

Visibility (reach of content),

Impact (engagement generated)

Trust (quality of content on brand image).

Each is measured separately and combined to generate a single score. You can use VIT to measure the success of a post or campaign, create meaningful brand rankings and improve the reliability of your ROI and investment models.

Learn more about VIT and how it differs from EMV.

Methodology

We analyzed influencers in the United States who produced content mentioning one of the 1,737 beauty brands from our Beauty Brand Leaderboard between January 2022 - October 2022.