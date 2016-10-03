Top Influencers

The 20 Most Influential Marketers at Festival of Marketing 2016

Delphine Reynaud
read
October 3, 2016

Without a doubt, the rise of influencers has become a key area of attention for brands.

The theme of this year’s Festival of Marketing (FoM), “Icons and Influence”, is indeed one that is close to our hearts, further proving the vigor of influencer marketing. Check out our list of the Top 10 not-to-be-missed sessions to stay on top of the game!

With influence at the core of many of the FoM sessions, who are actually the most influential marketing thought-leaders among these speakers? We set out to discover the ones leading online conversations on marketing.

Our methodology

We used the Traackr platform and calculated scores based on an influencer’s reach, resonance, and relevance:

  • Reach measures the total size of the influencer's audience, across all social platforms.
  • Resonance scores influencers based on how engaged their community is with the content they produce. The more comments, likes, retweets, and shares an influencer gets the higher their resonance score is.
  • Relevance measures how “on topic” the influencer’s conversations are to relevant keywords.

For this project we used keywords around the main topics that will be covered at this year’s festival to determine which of the speakers are the most influential for these topics. (See the exact keywords we used to build this list below.)

FoM16 Traackr Relevance.png

The most influential at Festival of Marketing 2016

Here is the list of the top 20 marketing online influencers speaking at Festival of Marketing 2016:

Screen Shot 2016-10-03 at 11.00.44.png
Screen Shot 2016-10-03 at 11.05.20.png
Screen Shot 2016-10-03 at 11.31.30.png
Screen Shot 2016-10-03 at 11.27.58.png

  1. Jason Miller, Group Manager, Global Content and Social Media Marketing, LinkedIn
  2. Giuseppe Caltabiano, Vice President Marketing Integration - Content, Social Media, PR Strategy, Schneider Electric
  3. Nicolas Chabot, SVP EMEA, Traackr
  4. Jeremy Waite, Strategic Marketing Evangelist, EMEA, IBM
  5. Jamie Brighton, Product & Industry Marketing EMEA, Adobe
  6. Ben Davis, Senior Writer, Econsultancy
  7. Christine Bailey, Senior B2B Technology Marketing Consultant, Independent Marketing Consultant
  8. Dom Burch, Founder & MD, Why Social
  9. Keith Weed, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Unilever
  10. Cass Gowing, Global Social Media Manager, AllSaints Retail Ltd
  11. Matt Owen, Senior Content Strategist, gyro
  12. Ashley Friedlein, Chairman, Ably 
  13. Steffan Aquarone, CEO, Droplet
  14. Claire Hazle, Director of Marketing and E-Commerce, Cosmos Tours
  15. David Parkinson, Head of Digital for Africa, Middle East & India, Nissan Motor Corporation
  16. Steve Bartlett, CEO, Social Chain
  17. Will Mclnne, Chief Marketing Officer, Brandwatch
  18. Sylvia Jensen, Member, The CMO CLUB
  19. Sherilyn Shackell, Founder & CEO, The Marketing Academy
  20. Michelle Goodall, Social Media and Digital Transformation Consultant and Trainer, Econsultancy and Independent

Engaging with the Influential Speakers

How many of these influencers are you already following? Which are you about to follow right now? Festival of Marketing is a great place to meet online marketing influencers in real life. If influencer outreach seems like a daunting task (whether for personal or professional purposes) take a look at these tips from the influencers themselves. If you still have questions about how you can be working with influencers, feel free to tweet us @Traackr or @delph003.

Learn how L’Oréal is delivering success with Influencer Marketing

Should you be attending #FoM2016, don’t miss our session with Hugh Pile, Chief Marketing Officer Western Europe at L’Oréal and Nicolas Chabot, Traackr’s Senior Vice President EMEA, The Disruption of the Beauty Industry Through Influencers, Thursday October 6th at 11:30 am on the Social Stage. In a sector where the influencer landscape has evolved dramatically, shaping content and distribution, Nicolas and Hugh will point out the key opportunities for brands looking to address their audiences. They will also share fascinating insights on L'Oréal’s approach to influencer strategies.

If you can’t attend Festival of Marketing in person this year, follow the live tweets at #FoM16 and check back to see our full recap of the session later this week.

