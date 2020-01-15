There’s no doubt that influencer marketing has achieved widespread recognition. But have the standards and methodologies evolved along with the popularity of the practice?

To answer this question, we partnered with TopRank Marketing to survey 102 brand leaders from leading companies, including American Express, Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, 3M, and more. We then commissioned Brian Solis, Principal Analyst at Altimeter Group, to analyze the data and highlight the current and future state of the practice. He refers to this concept as Influence 2.0, which pushes the practice of influencer marketing towards something more meaningful. Some of the key insights include:

71% of marketers rate influencer marketing as a highly strategic or strategic category

77% of those already using influencer marketing technology plan to spend more next year

43% reported they are still experimenting with influencer marketing

83% cited identifying and building one-on-one relationships with with influencers as a top priority

