Featured Articles

You’re Invited: Uncover New Influencer Marketing Data with Influence 2.0

April 6, 2017
Tatiana Beale

There’s no doubt that influencer marketing has achieved widespread recognition. But have the standards and methodologies evolved along with the popularity of the practice?

To answer this question, we partnered with TopRank Marketing to survey 102 brand leaders from leading companies, including American Express, Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, 3M, and more. We then commissioned Brian Solis, Principal Analyst at Altimeter Group, to analyze the data and highlight the current and future state of the practice. He refers to this concept as Influence 2.0, which pushes the practice of influencer marketing towards something more meaningful. Some of the key insights include:

  • 71% of marketers rate influencer marketing as a highly strategic or strategic category
  • 77% of those already using influencer marketing technology plan to spend more next year
  • 43% reported they are still experimenting with influencer marketing
  • 83% cited identifying and building one-on-one relationships with with influencers as a top priority

To bring these insights to life, we’re hosting a live webinar on May 3, 2017 at 8 am PT/11 am ET.*

You’re invited to attend Navigating Influence 2.0: The Future of Influencer Marketing to see compelling--and surprising--insights from the study, which include new standards and methods to unlock the true potential.

Our expert speaking panel will feature:

By attending Navigating Influence 2.0: The Future of Influencer Marketing you’ll gain first-of-a-kind insights into:

  • Navigating the path from tactics to developing strategic influencer programs that garner c-suite attention
  • Overcoming the challenges preventing most brands from reaching influencer marketing nirvana
  • Aligning content strategies with Influence 2.0 insights to develop “always-on” relationship-driven programs that re-shape the customer journey
  • Integrating Influence 2.0 strategies to unite disparate groups in the marketing organization in ways that complement sales, customer satisfaction and retention
  • Connecting the dots between influencers, customer-centricity, and digital transformation
  • Making the case for influencer marketing as a strategic investment--not a cost center

*Although the live webinar has come and gone, make sure to check back here for the opportunity to view the on-demand webinar recording. In the meantime, check out the Influence 2.0 report to access all of the new influencer marketing insights featured in the webinar.

