How To

[Video] Creating a Successful Influencer Marketing Strategy

Tatiana Beale
read
November 17, 2016

Stay in the know

Sign up to get influencer marketing strategies, insights, and event invites sent to your inbox.
By submitting this form, you agree to the processing of your personal data by Traackr as described in the Privacy Policy.

Subscribe

Sign up to get influencer marketing strategies, insights, and event invites sent to your inbox.
By submitting this form, you agree to the processing of your personal data by Traackr as described in the Privacy Policy.

Beauty Brand Leaderboard

An interactive app ranking 1,000+ beauty brands by influencer marketing performance.
Discover Traackr

Given the ongoing explosion of technology and information, businesses have hit a critical turning point. Either your brand must completely transform operational practices to align with the digital era or meet the same fate as the dinosaurs. To move beyond dated practices that no longer work, marketers have turned to influencer marketing as a catalyst to accelerate this change.  

In fact, 84% of marketers worldwide said they planned to launch influencer initiatives in 2016 (eMarketer). Unfortunately, with challenges cited around finding influencers, getting influencer attention, and measuring outcomes, it’s become evident that influencer marketing is an uphill battle.  

That’s why our founder and CEO, Pierre-Loic Assayag, sat down with Gemma Houghton, Marketing Manager at Webcertain.tv, for a conversation around executing a successful influencer marketing strategy. The video below covers the following key areas of influencer marketing: 

  • Why businesses must think about influencer marketing before it’s too late
  • What types of companies thrive with influencer marketing
  • How to align influencer marketing with your big picture strategy
  • What internal and external challenges stand in the way
  • What technology tools exist and when to use them
  • How to scale your influencer marketing strategy  
 

After watching the video, feel free to share your feedback. Leave a comment below and join the conversation.  

Share the love

Related stories

Influencer Marketing Careers
Top Responsibilities for Influencer Marketing Jobs
Influencer Marketing Careers
How to Write a Standout Resume for Influencer Marketing Jobs
Top Influencers
6 Rising Health and Fitness Influencers to Follow
No items found.

Ready to Get Started?

Contact Sales
The System of Record for Data-Driven Influencer Marketing
Product
Why Traackr
For Brands
For Ecommerce
For CMOs
For Agencies
Company
About
Customers
Careers
Press
Contact
Use cases
Organic Campaigns
Paid Campaigns
Affiliate Programs & Social Commerce
Influencer Discovery & Vetting
Coordination & Visibility
Governance & Compliance
Investment Optimization
Measurement Standardization
Benchmarking
Competitive Intelligence
Resources
Case Studies
Guides and How-Tos
State of Influence Reports
Newsletter
Don’t miss these
Beauty Brand Leaderboard
In July 2022, about 34k influencers in US mentioned 997 beauty brands. Collectively, they generated 1.2m VIT.
Benchmark your brand
Influencer Marketing Job Board
The podcast that gives you access to the most sought after experts in influencer marketing.
Listen now
IM ROI Calculator
Calculate Your ROI with Traackr and improve the performance of your paid influencer programs by between 15-70%.
Calculate your ROI
Latest from the blog
Top Responsibilities for Influencer Marketing Jobs
How to Write a Standout Resume for Influencer Marketing Jobs
6 Rising Health and Fitness Influencers to Follow
See More
Subscribe to monthly influencer marketing insights from your peers.
By submitting this form, you agree to the processing of your personal data by Traackr as described in the Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to analyze traffic and provide you a better experience while using our site. Feel free to check out our cookie policy for more information.
CloseAccept Cookies