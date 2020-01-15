Matters of Influence
Categories
How to
Success stories
Top Influencers
Trending at Traackr
Topics
Finding Influencers
Influencer Marketing Analytics
Marketing Technology
Influencer Relationship Management
Traackr
Case Studies
Social Selling
Social Media Marketing
Content Marketing
B2B Marketing
Influencer Engagement
Influencer Marketing
Influencer Marketing Best Practices
Product
for Brands
Traackr provides brand managers and marketing teams with influencer discovery, streamlined workflows and performance reporting.
for AGENCIES
Traackr empowers agencies with a global influencer database, rich audience data and simply reporting tools to deliver insights to clients.
INFLUENCER MARKET BENCHMARK
Benchmark your brand among influencer content in a given market and measure the performance of your influencer strategies.
Use Cases
Influencer Discovery
Campaign & Program Reporting
Influencer Vetting
Influencer Marketing Benchmarking
Relationship Management
Campaign Management
Brand Safety & Values Match
Customers
Resources
Blog
About Us
Featured Articles

Using the K.I.S.S. Method When Reaching Out To Influencers

December 7, 2016
Jordan Feise

So, you’ve done your influencer research. You have the influencer’s names, social handles, contact info, and you’ve even found out who these influencers influence most.

You are not alone. In fact, interest in influencer marketing has increased more than 90x since 2013 (Google Trends). And, according to eMarketer, 65% of brand marketers actively participate in influencer marketing.

But, with all the interest in influencer marketing, how do you reach out to influencers?

Well, it’s easy with the K.I.S.S. method — Keep It Simple Silly.

Get Personal

Influencers don’t share their expertise with brands. They share it with people. When researching an influencer, get to know them first.Find the commonalities between yourself and them. Then, when reaching out to an influencer, reach out to them as you, not the brand you work for.

For example:

  • What are their interests?
  • What do they do in their off-time?
  • What have they recently talked about?
The thing that inspires me most isn’t the brand: It’s the people who are part of the brand.” 

Think about an online interaction the same as you would an offline interaction. You wouldn’t walk up to a complete stranger and begin the conversation with a direct ask. You’d start by engaging them on a common topic or complimenting them on what they are wearing. The same is true for online engagement with influencers. Just like IRL marketing, put the people first with influencer marketing.

Start by engaging with influencers in a real way on social media, their blogs, webinars… Compliment them. Comment on their work. Show that you are a real person too.”

Keep The Ask Simple

As a marketer, the first influencer ask is always the hardest. It’s like asking your crush out on a first date. How do you start? Will they say yes? These questions keep many marketers up at night. The key to getting an influencer to say yes is keeping the ask personal, short, and simple.

“The goal should be to go from unknown follower and fan to advocate and amplifier. Once you achieve that status it's time to go in for the kill with a short and simple ask.”
  • Jason Miller, Group Manager, Content and Social Media Marketing, LinkedIn

Be very conscious of an influencer’s time. Can they easily do what you’ve requested in a short amount of time? One simple way to keep the request easy is to ask them 1-3 open-ended questions.

For example:

  • What do you think about ________?
  • How do you do ______?
  • In your opinion, what’s the best approach to do __________?

By asking simple open-ended questions, you allow the influencer to easily share their expertise with others.

Make Sharing Easy

After you’ve built and published your influencer co-created content, don’t forget about asking your influencers to share the content. By having them share the content, not only are they helping to share the content they have created, but they are increasing your brand’s awareness within their network.

Make it easy for your influencers to share by giving them a few suggested posts and images to share with their networks. A few type of posts that work are about the following:

  • Excitement for their contributed content: “See my contribution to [brand’s content] about ____ <link to content>”
  • Include other influencers in the content: “Honored to be included with [influencer 1] and [influencer 2] on  [brand’s content] about ____ <link to content>”

Don’t let the sharing stop there! Keep up the relationship going by mentioning the influencers in your posts and thanking them for their shares.

Build the Relationship

Influencer marketing is not about a one-stop request — it’s about building relationships. Just like real-life corporate partnerships – or friendships – the most successful online influencer and brand relationships are those with true depth.

I feel more of a loyalty to a company that shows they want to build a relationship rather than just drop in for some sounds bites from time to time.”

The most successful influencer-driven brands co-create content with influencers and include influencers in strategic marketing initiatives. But inspiring this depth of participation with influencers requires professionalism, personalization and long-term commitment to true partnership.

Keep It Real

Build lasting influencer relationships by keeping it real. Check out how influencer marketing works IRL by downloading our free ebook, “Influencer Marketing IRL.” You’ll get exclusive insights from top brand marketers and influencers on how to apply real-life principles to your influencer marketing.

Influencer Marketing in Real Life eBook

Share this with your colleagues

Matters of Influence
Answering every influencer marketing question you’ve ever had.

Topics

Finding Influencers
Influencer Marketing Analytics
Marketing Technology
Influencer Relationship Management
Traackr
Case Studies
Social Selling
Social Media Marketing
Content Marketing
B2B Marketing
Influencer Engagement
Influencer Marketing
Influencer Marketing Best Practices

Most Recent

Trending at Traackr
Why Identifying Gaming Influencers Requires a Different Approach
Popular gamers are on the rise and starting to rival influencer counterparts in other sectors in terms of their power and influence.
January 15, 2020
Trending at Traackr
Traackr’s Top 19 of 2019
Last year our customers managed more than a thousand campaigns, vetting hundreds of thousands of profiles and activating influencers in 43 countries.
January 7, 2020
Trending at Traackr
The Biggest Influencer Fails of 2019
From scamstagrammers to photoshop-fails, we're breaking down the most jaw-dropping, disgraceful and just plain confusing influencer moments of the year.
December 17, 2019
Subscribe to monthly influencer marketing insights from your peers.