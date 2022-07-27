Influencer marketing platform Traackr today launched a new influencer marketing job board that allows marketers to discover open influencer marketing roles from brands across the globe. Leveraging Traackr’s 15 years in the industry and network of hundreds of global brands, the job board will connect top talent with brands looking to scale and programatize their influencer marketing strategies.

Traackr’s job board curates influencer marketing jobs into one convenient database for marketers looking for opportunities, and employers can also register to post their new roles to be seen by qualified candidates. The job board will be updated on a weekly basis, and candidates can sign up for email updates to receive new opportunities. Job seekers can filter roles by location, level, and industry.

“When Traackr was first founded, roles in influencer marketing didn’t even exist – and now we see entire global teams dedicated to running sophisticated influencer programs that continue to grow,” said Evy Lyons, CMO of Traackr.

“Traackr uniquely sits at the intersection of creators, brands and marketers, so we’re always helping customers to find and connect with top talent as they expand their teams. Formalizing this job board was a natural extension of our position as the central hub and go-to resource for global influencer marketing teams.”

Recent research from Traackr found that 68% of marketers have relatively young influencer marketing programs (one to four years old) in their organization. However, brands are betting big on their influencer investment — 51% of marketers say that they spend between $50k-$500k per year, and 15% reported they spend $1M+. Traackr expects continued hiring to follow this investment.

To post a role, view jobs and/or sign up for job alerts, visit https://influencermarketingjobs.co/.