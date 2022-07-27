Traackr News

Traackr Launches New Influencer Marketing Job Board to Help Brands Scale

Stephanie Buecheler
read
July 27, 2022

Stay in the know

Sign up to get influencer marketing strategies, insights, and event invites sent to your inbox.
By submitting this form, you agree to the processing of your personal data by Traackr as described in the Privacy Policy.

Subscribe

Sign up to get influencer marketing strategies, insights, and event invites sent to your inbox.
By submitting this form, you agree to the processing of your personal data by Traackr as described in the Privacy Policy.

Beauty Brand Leaderboard

An interactive app ranking 1,000+ beauty brands by influencer marketing performance.
Discover Traackr

Influencer marketing platform Traackr today launched a new influencer marketing job board that allows marketers to discover open influencer marketing roles from brands across the globe. Leveraging Traackr’s 15 years in the industry and network of hundreds of global brands, the job board will connect top talent with brands looking to scale and programatize their influencer marketing strategies.

Traackr’s job board curates influencer marketing jobs into one convenient database for marketers looking for opportunities, and employers can also register to post their new roles to be seen by qualified candidates. The job board will be updated on a weekly basis, and candidates can sign up for email updates to receive new opportunities. Job seekers can filter roles by location, level, and industry. 

“When Traackr was first founded, roles in influencer marketing didn’t even exist – and now we see entire global teams dedicated to running sophisticated influencer programs that continue to grow,” said Evy Lyons, CMO of Traackr.

“Traackr uniquely sits at the intersection of creators, brands and marketers, so we’re always helping customers to find and connect with top talent as they expand their teams. Formalizing this job board was a natural extension of our position as the central hub and go-to resource for global influencer marketing teams.”

Recent research from Traackr found that 68% of marketers have relatively young influencer marketing programs (one to four years old) in their organization. However, brands are betting big on their influencer investment — 51% of marketers say that they spend between $50k-$500k per year, and 15% reported they spend $1M+. Traackr expects continued hiring to follow this investment.

To post a role, view jobs and/or sign up for job alerts, visit https://influencermarketingjobs.co/.

Share the love

Related stories

Traackr News
Traackr Launches New Influencer Marketing Job Board to Help Brands Scale
Influencer Marketing Careers
How to Write a Standout Resume for Influencer Marketing Jobs
Influencer Marketing Careers
Top Responsibilities for Influencer Marketing Jobs
Influencer Marketing Careers
Top Responsibilities for Influencer Marketing Jobs
Influencer Marketing Careers
How to Write a Standout Resume for Influencer Marketing Jobs
Influencer Marketing Careers
How to Write an Influencer Marketing Job Description

Ready to Get Started?

Contact Sales
The System of Record for Data-Driven Influencer Marketing
Product
Why Traackr
For Brands
For Ecommerce
For CMOs
For Agencies
Company
About
Customers
Careers
Press
Contact
Use cases
Organic Campaigns
Paid Campaigns
Affiliate Programs & Social Commerce
Influencer Discovery & Vetting
Coordination & Visibility
Governance & Compliance
Investment Optimization
Measurement Standardization
Benchmarking
Competitive Intelligence
Resources
Case Studies
Guides and How-Tos
State of Influence Reports
Newsletter
Don’t miss these
Beauty Brand Leaderboard
In January 2022, about 17k influencers in the USmentioned 858 beauty brands. Collectively, they generated 596k VIT.
Benchmark your brand
The Fast Traack Podcast
The podcast that gives you access to the most sought after experts in influencer marketing.
Listen now
IM ROI Calculator
Calculate Your ROI with Traackr and improve the performance of your paid influencer programs by between 15-70%.
Calculate your ROI
Latest from the blog
Traackr Launches New Influencer Marketing Job Board to Help Brands Scale
How to Write a Standout Resume for Influencer Marketing Jobs
Top Responsibilities for Influencer Marketing Jobs
See More
Subscribe to monthly influencer marketing insights from your peers.
By submitting this form, you agree to the processing of your personal data by Traackr as described in the Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to analyze traffic and provide you a better experience while using our site. Feel free to check out our cookie policy for more information.
CloseAccept Cookies