Today, we are introducing the new Traackr brand identity and we’re beyond excited to share it with you!

The change comes as we approach our 10th year in business. Suffice it to say, influencer marketing has come a long way over the last decade and so has Traackr. Our customers have evolved, our technology has matured, and the practice of influencer marketing has experienced tremendous growth. In many ways, Traackr had outgrown our previous visual identity and needed a refresh. Here are a few of our top reasons for introducing a new brand identity now:

Strengthen Our Brand Awareness: Our previous logo was inspired more by our name (that’s Traackr with two a's and no e) than by our underlying mission. We wanted our new logo to reflect our purpose, which is to be the best technology partner for purpose-driven brands who see influencer collaboration as a pathway to humanizing marketing and require data-driven insights to get there.

Harmonize with Our Products: Our product has dramatically evolved over the last few years in both functionality and product design–and we recently launched a new offering! During this time, our brand identity didn't change and we decided it was time to bring the two elements back into harmony.

Establish a Framework for our Brand Identity: Over the last few years, we've experimented with many different styles and while we are proud of each asset we've created, our identity lacked a cohesive spirit. With the new Traackr brand identity, we have a framework for moving forward.

We had the pleasure of working on this project with Felice Della Gatta, a talented brand strategist, who guided us through the process of articulating our vision and then managed to turn that vision into reality. As with everything in a fast-growing company, we were juggling this project alongside mission critical initiatives, with our team and Felice traveling across more time zones than we care to count. And yet, this process was a ton of fun and we’re thrilled with the result.

The rollout starts today with our new website and will continue in the coming months. Let us know what you think!

