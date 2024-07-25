A new survey from Traackr, the leading influencer marketing platform, found that 51% of influencer marketers track the amount of new creators that they bring into their campaigns and programs. However, only 49% track how many creators they retain, and, even more surprising, only 16% confidently track the number of churned creators.

This explains a key influencer marketing challenge: an over-reliance on acquiring new creators, leading to a significant drain on time, energy, and budget (aka lower ROI).

To help answer this challenge, Traackr launched its new Creator Lifecycle feature, which allows marketers to identify which partners to retain and reacquire/acquire among their brand and their competitors’ entire creator communities.

What is Traackr’s Creator Lifecycle Feature?

Traackr's Creator Lifecycle feature provides unique data and insights so influencer marketers can get a holistic view of their own and their competitors' acquired, retained, and churned creators. By leveraging this data, you can easily understand which creators are the best investment in the long term.

‍Keep an eye on your creator community health.

Get a holistic view of your brand’s creator acquisition, retention, and churn rates so you can identify gaps, set goals, and compare against benchmarks.

Easily identify which partners are great advocates.

Dig into the details and find out exactly which creators were acquired, retained, or churned, comparing mentions over a designated period.

Don’t miss out on great partners.

Easily understand which creators are worth retaining or acquiring for your organic and paid strategies with in-depth performance metrics like engagement rate, video view, Brand Vitality Score (VIT) and more. Identifying which top performing creators are natural (organic) advocates is a critical step to building a sustainable community that will reduce reliance on costly acquisition strategies, and increase your programs overall ROI.

Grow with competitive insights.

Analyze competitors’ rates of acquisition, retention, and churn across categories, creator tiers, platforms and paid vs. organic strategies. You can also access competitors’ churned lists to discover new creators for potential partnership.

To learn more about the Creator Lifecycle feature, or any of the other ways that Traackr can help you efficiently scale your influencer marketing programs, book a demo.