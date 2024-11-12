The moment for inclusivity in the beauty industry is here. At the top of the list? Creators leading real conversations about mature skincare, and brands creating products that are inclusive for mature skin.
We recently shared our rising and top beauty influencers #Over40 list, and figured it was time to look at some brands too.
So which brands are leading the mature skincare conversation, and winning at reaching consumers via influencer marketing?
Below we provide a list of some of the most impact brands for the mature skincare category and conversation, ranked by Brand Vitality Score (VIT) in 2024 so far.
1. Neutrogena
2. L’Oréal Paris
3. Estee Lauder
4. Skinceuticals
5. Clarins
6. CeraVe
7. Olay
8. Maybelline
9. Charlotte Tilbury
10. Lancôme
This report was created by Traackr, the influencer marketing platform for performance-driven marketers. Built to handle the most complex programs, yet nimble enough for small teams that need to do it all. In order to compare impact and consumer sentiment, we compiled the following data from analyzing a sample set of 113,517 beauty, fashion, and lifestyle creators located in the United States and Europe between Jan 1, 2024 and Oct 28, 2024.
Traackr’s proprietary metric helps you understand how content mentioning your brand performs, taking into account visibility, impact, and brand trust. You can learn how VIT is calculated in this whitepaper.
Simple. By aggregating multiple data points into one, VIT provides a single metric for success that can be used to benchmark and track trends.
Transparent. The VIT methodology is easy to understand and highly actionable in uncovering where to invest to drive impact.
Meaningful. VIT is based on known brand levers and has been optimized through machine learning to correlate with business metrics at the brand level.
You can learn more about VIT here.
Brands use VIT to measure the success of their influencer marketing programs, but also to set tangible goals and KPIs.
If you are looking for a specific example of a brand that does this well, look no further than Shiseido.
