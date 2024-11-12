Top Mature Skincare Brands in Influencer Marketing

The moment for inclusivity in the beauty industry is here. At the top of the list? Creators leading real conversations about mature skincare, and brands creating products that are inclusive for mature skin.

We recently shared our rising and top beauty influencers #Over40 list, and figured it was time to look at some brands too.

So which brands are leading the mature skincare conversation, and winning at reaching consumers via influencer marketing?

Below we provide a list of some of the most impact brands for the mature skincare category and conversation, ranked by Brand Vitality Score (VIT) in 2024 so far.

Top Mature Skincare Brands by VIT

1. Neutrogena

11K VIT Score

357 activated influencers

569 mentions

2. L’Oréal Paris

7.7K VIT Score

464 activated influencers

707 mentions

3. Estee Lauder

7.5K VIT Score

390 activated influencers

706 mentions

4. Skinceuticals

6.7K VIT Score

737 activated influencers

1,918 mentions

5. Clarins

5.7K VIT Score

536 activated influencers

791 mentions

6. CeraVe

5.3k VIT Score

285 activated influencers

491 mentions

7. Olay

4.5K VIT Score

233 activated influencers

122 mentions

8. Maybelline

4.3K VIT Score

476 activated influencers

187 mentions

9. Charlotte Tilbury

4.2K VIT Score

364 activated influencers

795 mentions

10. Lancôme

4.0K VIT Score

1,088 activated influencers

627 mentions

The Methodology for Finding the Top Mature Skincare Brands

This report was created by Traackr, the influencer marketing platform for performance-driven marketers. Built to handle the most complex programs, yet nimble enough for small teams that need to do it all. In order to compare impact and consumer sentiment, we compiled the following data from analyzing a sample set of 113,517 beauty, fashion, and lifestyle creators located in the United States and Europe between Jan 1, 2024 and Oct 28, 2024.

What is the Brand Vitality Score (VIT)?

Traackr’s proprietary metric helps you understand how content mentioning your brand performs, taking into account visibility, impact, and brand trust. You can learn how VIT is calculated in this whitepaper.

Simple. By aggregating multiple data points into one, VIT provides a single metric for success that can be used to benchmark and track trends.

Transparent. The VIT methodology is easy to understand and highly actionable in uncovering where to invest to drive impact.

‍Meaningful. VIT is based on known brand levers and has been optimized through machine learning to correlate with business metrics at the brand level.

You can learn more about VIT here.

How do brands use the Brand Vitality Score (VIT)?

Brands use VIT to measure the success of their influencer marketing programs, but also to set tangible goals and KPIs.

If you are looking for a specific example of a brand that does this well, look no further than Shiseido.

The goal: Using Traackr’s Brand Vitality Score (VIT) as a way to measure the impact of its influencer marketing program, Shiseido's goal was to grow its overall VIT score in 2021, and improve its performance in the visibility and impact categories.

Using Traackr’s Brand Vitality Score (VIT) as a way to measure the impact of its influencer marketing program, Shiseido's goal was to grow its overall VIT score in 2021, and improve its performance in the visibility and impact categories. The strategy: The Shiseido team took a 3-pronged approach to meeting their 2021 ambitious goals which included: Prioritizing video content Executing experiential moments and events Leveraging on-brand VIP talent

The Shiseido team took a 3-pronged approach to meeting their 2021 ambitious goals which included:

The results: ‍ 54% increase with overall VIT score 36% increase in reach & video views 40% increase in engagement rate



Read Shiseido's full influencer marketing case study here.

