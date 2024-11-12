How To
 mins read

Top Mature Skincare Brands in Influencer Marketing

By 
Traackr
Nov 12, 2024

Top Mature Skincare Brands in Influencer Marketing

The moment for inclusivity in the beauty industry is here. At the top of the list? Creators leading real conversations about mature skincare, and brands creating products that are inclusive for mature skin.

We recently shared our rising and top beauty influencers #Over40 list, and figured it was time to look at some brands too.

So which brands are leading the mature skincare conversation, and winning at reaching consumers via influencer marketing?

Below we provide a list of some of the most impact brands for the mature skincare category and conversation, ranked by Brand Vitality Score (VIT) in 2024 so far.

Top Mature Skincare Brands by VIT

1. Neutrogena

  • 11K VIT Score
  • 357 activated influencers
  • 569 mentions

2. L’Oréal Paris

  • 7.7K VIT Score
  • 464 activated influencers
  • 707 mentions

3. Estee Lauder

  • 7.5K VIT Score
  • 390 activated influencers
  • 706 mentions

4. Skinceuticals

  • 6.7K VIT Score
  • 737 activated influencers
  • 1,918 mentions

5. Clarins

  • 5.7K VIT Score
  • 536 activated influencers
  • 791 mentions

6. CeraVe

  • 5.3k VIT Score
  • 285 activated influencers
  • 491 mentions

7. Olay

  • 4.5K VIT Score
  • 233 activated influencers
  • 122 mentions

8. Maybelline

  • 4.3K VIT Score
  • 476 activated influencers
  • 187 mentions

9. Charlotte Tilbury

  • 4.2K VIT Score
  • 364 activated influencers
  • 795 mentions

10. Lancôme

  • 4.0K VIT Score
  • 1,088 activated influencers
  • 627 mentions

The Methodology for Finding the Top Mature Skincare Brands

This report was created by Traackr, the influencer marketing platform for performance-driven marketers. Built to handle the most complex programs, yet nimble enough for small teams that need to do it all. In order to compare impact and consumer sentiment, we compiled the following data from analyzing a sample set of 113,517 beauty, fashion, and lifestyle creators located in the United States and Europe between Jan 1, 2024 and Oct 28, 2024. 

What is the Brand Vitality Score (VIT)?

A venn diagram illustrating the key elements of the Brand Vitality Score (VIT) - visibility, impact, and trust

Traackr’s proprietary metric helps you understand how content mentioning your brand performs, taking into account visibility, impact, and brand trust. You can learn how VIT is calculated in this whitepaper.

Simple. By aggregating multiple data points into one, VIT provides a single metric for success that can be used to benchmark and track trends.

Transparent. The VIT methodology is easy to understand and highly actionable in uncovering where to invest to drive impact.

‍Meaningful. VIT is based on known brand levers and has been optimized through machine learning to correlate with business metrics at the brand level.

You can learn more about VIT here.

How do brands use the Brand Vitality Score (VIT)?

Brands use VIT to measure the success of their influencer marketing programs, but also to set tangible goals and KPIs.

If you are looking for a specific example of a brand that does this well, look no further than Shiseido.

  • The goal: Using Traackr’s Brand Vitality Score (VIT) as a way to measure the impact of its influencer marketing program, Shiseido's goal was to grow its overall VIT score in 2021, and improve its performance in the visibility and impact categories.
  • The strategy: The Shiseido team took a 3-pronged approach to meeting their 2021 ambitious goals which included:
    • Prioritizing video content
    • Executing experiential moments and events
    • Leveraging on-brand VIP talent
  • The results: 
    • 54% increase with overall VIT score
    • 36% increase in reach & video views
    • 40% increase in engagement rate

Read Shiseido's full influencer marketing case study here.