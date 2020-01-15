Popularity of influencers
Consumers value information from influencers who they trust over information directly from brands themselves. This is true in the Healthcare industry particularly because rising costs, inadequate standards and multiple products to choose from are leaving consumers confused. Influencers help consumers find clarity and consumers value their advice. Today, Traackr brings to you the Top Influencers in Healthcare.
How do influencers engage?
One popular way for these influencers to engage with their followers as well as each other is via Twitter Chats. Twitter chats have gained popularity over the last couple of years and are great for influencers to lead conversations and collaborate with others in their space. Some popular healthcare chats are #hcsm, #healthcarechat, #MDchat, etc. As brands begin to engage with the influencers, they are able to be involved in conversations that are important to their audience.
Who are top influencers?
In the Healthcare industry top influencers include health bloggers, news reporters, cancer survivors, writers, insurance analysts, etc. These top influencers take to social media platforms and blogs to write about generic topics such as developments in healthcare and health insurance schemes, as well as very specific topics such as diabetes treatments and lung cancer.
Hence, bringing influencers into the mix and engaging them, helps brands get connected with their audience.
Let’s find out who the Top Influencers in Healthcare are, based on the following keywords: healthcare delivery, healthcare insurance, healthcare patient care, public health information.
Jane Sarasohn-Kahn
Health Economist, Advisor, Trend Weaver/THINK-Health, Health Populi blog, HealthcareDIY, THINK-Health
Health Populi was founded by Jane Sarasohn-Kahn of THINK-Health to dive into a key health issue of the day for health citizens. She's also @healthythinker.
Joe Goldeen
Reporter, San Joaquin Media Group
Reporter for The Record @recordnet covering #Stockton #Manteca #Lodi #Lathrop #Tracy #Ripon #Escalon #Woodbridge #Linden #Thornton #Lockeford #health #crime
Scott Rupp
Partner, millerrupp
Award-winning health IT blog, offering insights about healthcare technology and the people making IT possible. #HIT99
Michael Coston
Editor, Avian Flu Diary
Retired EMT-II, Blogging on Emerging Infectious Diseases, Pandemic Influenza, and Personal and Community Preparedness
Michael Essany
Vice President, Indiana Grain Company, LLC
Television host, producer, and bestselling author
John Irvine
Executive Editor, THCB
Executive Editor THCB, Screenwriter, Foodist, Runner/Swimmer/Kayaker
Stephanie Baum
Digital Health Editor, MedCity News
Digital Health Editor for MedCity News
Luisa Beltran
Blogger, peHUB, a unit of Thomson Reuters
Philanthropist, champion tap dancer, vampire slayer and amateur sleuth. Oh and I cover deals and private equity for peHUB. All opinions are my own.
Iris Dorbian
Contributor/Blogger , Buyouts Insider, a UCG company
Former Group Editor of Media Industry Newsletter (min), PR News and min's b2b. Managed, moderated and recruited speakers to monthly webinars for PR News and sister brands. Also, wrote content for special awards issue and recruited speakers for event sessions (and wrote copy for it). Wrote weekly Eye on Advertising column for min's b2b and monthly Eye on Advertising column for min. Author of "Great Producers: Visionaries of the American Theater" (Allworth Press), which was released in August 2008.
Chuck Webster
President, EHR Workflow Inc.
Daily EHR & HeaIth IT workflow news! DC-based evangelist 4 gr8 healthcare workflow #BPM HIMSS Social Media Ambassador #POWHIT Peeps & Orgs fixing Workflow w/HIT