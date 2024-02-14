Top Black Owned and Founded Beauty Brands in Influencer Marketing

The beauty industry is historically a very competitive space that can be hard to break into. However, influencer marketing has provided one avenue for brands with more diverse owners and founders to break into the market.

According to a recent influencer marketing statistic report, 61% of US consumers are more likely to purchase a product from a brand if an influencer they know and trust posts about it.

So which diversely owned and founded brands are winning at reaching consumers via influencer marketing?

Below is a list of some of the black owned and founded beauty brands that have earned the highest Brand Vitality Score (VIT) in 2023.

Top Black Owned and Founded Beauty Brands by VIT

Fenty Beauty: 652K VIT Pat McGrath: 235K VIT Juvia’s Place: 173K VIT Mielle Organics: 93.3K VIT Danessa Myricks Beauty: 83K VIT Briogeo Hair Care: 43.7K VIT Shea Moisture: 41.7K VIT Pattern Beauty: 33K VIT Topicals: 29.4K VIT LYS Beauty: 27.6K VIT Carol’s Daughter: 22.9K VIT Camille Rose: 22K VIT Beauty Bakerie: 20.4K VIT Keys Soulcare: 18K VIT

The Methodology for Finding Top Beauty Brands: Black Owned and Founded

This report was created by Traackr, the influencer marketing platform for performance-driven marketers. Built to handle the most complex programs, yet nimble enough for small teams that need to do it all. For the purpose of this study, we analyzed influencers in the United States who produced content mentioning one of the 1,737 US beauty brands from our Beauty Brand Leaderboard between January 2023 - December 2023.

What is the Brand Vitality Score (VIT)?

Traackr’s proprietary metric helps you understand how content mentioning your brand performs, taking into account visibility, impact, and brand trust. You can learn how VIT is calculated in this whitepaper.

Simple. By aggregating multiple data points into one, VIT provides a single metric for success that can be used to benchmark and track trends.

Transparent. The VIT methodology is easy to understand and highly actionable in uncovering where to invest to drive impact.

‍Meaningful. VIT is based on known brand levers and has been optimized through machine learning to correlate with business metrics at the brand level.

You can learn more about VIT here.

‍