The Top 10 Influential Speakers at DMWF London

June 16, 2016

You’ll rarely come across marketers who have yet to try influencer marketing. Whether leveraging a fully integrated influencer strategy or just getting started with the practice, marketers know it works. But do they know how to execute?

Enter the need for education in influencer marketing. The intersection of social and digital has turned into a noisy place, and marketers must employ smarter tactics in order to get ahead. After all, marketers who quickly rise to the top are the ones that engage in professional development early on. That’s why so many London-based marketers will head to Digital Marketing World Forum (#DMWF) next week. #DMWF is a digital and social marketing conference for the global marketing community. This is the place where marketers can tackle challenges in today’s chaotic marketing landscape. Attendees will walkaway better equipped to overcome complex challenges, such as:

  • Managing the explosion of customer data that digital and social provide
  • Forming a strategy that addresses and exploits new digital channels and devices
  • Understanding technology needs and translating those needs into roadmaps
  • Demonstrating ROI and overcoming budget constraints
  • Engaging customers with effective content marketing
  • Maintaining brand reputation and reaching new audiences

In addition to its credible, compelling content, the #DMWF also impresses with a solid lineup of speakers. In order to discover the most influential out of the bunch, the marketing team created a project in Traackr that included all of the #DMWF speakers. By calculating scores based on an influencer’s reach, resonance, and relevance, the top influencers are:

Top 10 Influential Speakers at #DMWF LONDON

  1. Lee Odden, CEO, TopRank Marketing
  2. Lukasz Zelezny, SEO Speaker/ Consultancy Conferences
  3. José Namén, International Digital Marketing Manager - Thermomix, Vorwerk International
  4. Kelvin Lee, Director, Social Media Marketing for Financial & RIsk, Thomson Reuters
  5. Nicolas Chabot, VP EMEA, Traackr
  6. Luisella Giani, Head of Digital Strategy and Operations EMEA, Axalta Coating Systems
  7. Pollyanna Ward, Digital and Social Media Manager, Mondelez International
  8. Gael de Talhouet, Vice President Digital Transformation, SCA - Hygiene and Forest Products Company
  9. Georgina Goode, Group Head of Engagement & Social Media, Government Digital Service
  10. David Parkinson, Head of Digital of Africa, Middle East & India, Nissan Motor Corporation

The top speakers at #DMWF London have a combined expertise in digital strategy, social media, transformation, SEO, and so on. Collectively, they will share anecdotes from their own experiences to help marketers sharpen their toolsets.

Among this list, influencer Lee Odden and Traackr’s very own Nicolas Chabot will lead the session, Everything You’ve Heard About Influencer Marketing is Wrong!... Lee and Nicolas will debunk the five most dangerous myths around influencer marketing so marketers walk away with a better understanding of the practice. Plus, attendees will learn the top emerging challenges faced by even the most advanced organizations. It all starts on Day 1 at 10:30am on 20 June 2016. You don’t want to miss it!

I’m looking forward to connecting with all the #DMWF speakers at the event. If you’re going to be there, make sure to stop by Breakout Panel Discussion 2: Influencer Marketing Class, at 3:30pm on Day 1 where I’ll be speaking alongside a few other awesome people. Moderated by Sama Al-Naib, Senior Digital and Social Strategist, Cohn & Wolfe, we’ll cover how to target the right influencers for your brand and communicate effectively with your audience. Plus, you’ll become a master in engagement and measurement, and learn what costs to expect when working with influencers.

The Digital Marketing World Forum in London is sure to help marketers to better prepare for the future. If you’re planning to attend, feel free to send me a tweet and say hello!

Share the love

