Featured Articles

This is Why You Need Language Support for Global Influencer Marketing

July 26, 2017
Mikaël Gravé

Despite its nonstop popularity, influencer marketing may be the hardest nut to crack for marketers.

In fact, our community consistently asks some version of the same question:

How do you do it?

If only the answer were so straightforward.

What makes influencer marketing so challenging is that it requires you, the marketer, to do the exact opposite of what you’ve been trained to do: forgo quick and easy pay-per-play campaigns in favor of long-term relationships (that yield long-term results). Once you’ve got that down to a science, you’ll need to standardize it, scale it, and globalize it.

Is Your Influencer Marketing Strategy Global?

If you’re not thinking about influencer marketing on a global level, then you’re missing out on connecting with influencers in different locales, which is where your prospective customers are.

According to a study conducted by Common Sense Advisory, 72.1% of consumers spend most or all of their time on websites in their own language, and 72.4% of consumers said they would be more likely to buy a product with information in their own language. Clearly, language support for influencer marketing remains important despite English becoming the prevalent language of the global web.

Similar to your content, digital, or go-to-market strategy, you wouldn’t want to run enterprise influencer marketing without a global presence. You’ll need global support to:

  • Discover influencers in different locales of interest
  • Track global influencer content performance
  • Set up analytics in multiple languages
  • Tap into new and relevant audiences
  • Scale your existing influencer program across new geographies

Proud to be the Most Global Influencer Marketing Platform on the Market

Traackr caters to hundreds of global customers. We track and store influencer content in any language to make it fully searchable and analyzable. As such, we’re dedicated to expanding our capabilities in geographical coverage and language support.

This year’s engineering achievements are a testament to that:

  • In July 2017 we added support for 7 new languages, bringing the total to 18: English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, German, Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, Finnish, Dutch, Arabic, Russian, Turkish, Polish, Greek, Japanese, Korean, and Indonesian
  • In the first half of 2017 we expanded coverage in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, bringing the total coverage to 43 countries

To learn more about how Traackr helps you run best-in-class influencer marketing strategies, with a global focus, contact us.

