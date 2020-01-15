Despite its nonstop popularity, influencer marketing may be the hardest nut to crack for marketers.

In fact, our community consistently asks some version of the same question:

How do you do it?

If only the answer were so straightforward.

What makes influencer marketing so challenging is that it requires you, the marketer, to do the exact opposite of what you’ve been trained to do: forgo quick and easy pay-per-play campaigns in favor of long-term relationships (that yield long-term results). Once you’ve got that down to a science, you’ll need to standardize it, scale it, and globalize it.

Is Your Influencer Marketing Strategy Global?

If you’re not thinking about influencer marketing on a global level, then you’re missing out on connecting with influencers in different locales, which is where your prospective customers are.

According to a study conducted by Common Sense Advisory, 72.1% of consumers spend most or all of their time on websites in their own language, and 72.4% of consumers said they would be more likely to buy a product with information in their own language. Clearly, language support for influencer marketing remains important despite English becoming the prevalent language of the global web.

Similar to your content, digital, or go-to-market strategy, you wouldn’t want to run enterprise influencer marketing without a global presence. You’ll need global support to:

Discover influencers in different locales of interest

Track global influencer content performance

Set up analytics in multiple languages

Tap into new and relevant audiences

Scale your existing influencer program across new geographies

