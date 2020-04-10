Welcome back to The Fast Traack! In Episode 3, we speak to Holly Jackson, Director of Global Services at Traackr and our resident data-nerd. This episode is hosted by Mackenzie Newcomb, the Influencer Marketing and Social Media Manager at Traackr, micro influencer and book club president.
In this episode of The Fast Traack podcast, we posed the question: What does Traackr data tell us about influencer marketing during quarantine??
Don’t have time to listen? Here is our main takeaway; social media usage is on the rise. Right now, your brand still has the ability to reach potential customers, they are receptive to hearing from you. Beauty brands that can adapt to the “new normal” will not only survive, but they will thrive during and after quarantine.
See the full presentation below: