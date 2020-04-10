Blog
Talk to us
Trending at Traackr

The Fast Traack Podcast: What does the data tell us about influencer marketing in quarantine?

Mackenzie Newcomb
April 10, 2020

Welcome back to The Fast Traack! In Episode 3, we speak to Holly Jackson, Director of Global Services at Traackr and our resident data-nerd. This episode is hosted by Mackenzie Newcomb, the Influencer Marketing and Social Media Manager at Traackr, micro influencer and book club president. 

In this episode of The Fast Traack podcast, we posed the question: What does Traackr data tell us about influencer marketing during quarantine?? 

  • What are some early insights we’ve noticed about the state of influencer marketing?
  • Are influencers sharing information or educating people on the virus? 
  • What kind of beauty content are we seeing now vs a year ago?
  • What “new normal” topics are we seeing an uptick of conversations about? 
  • Is Beauty doing well? What other industries are thriving?

Don’t have time to listen? Here is our main takeaway; social media usage is on the rise. Right now, your brand still has the ability to reach potential customers, they are receptive to hearing from you. Beauty brands that can adapt to the “new normal” will not only survive, but they will thrive during and after quarantine. 

See the full presentation below:

Beauty Category Insights - COVID-19 by Traackr from Traackr


Share the love

Related stories

Trending at Traackr
The Fast Traack Podcast: What does the data tell us about influencer marketing in quarantine?
How to
The Fast Traack Podcast: How Can Beauty Brands Transition From IRL to #StayHome?
How to
The Fast Traack Podcast: Reevaluating Your Marketing Strategy During a Pandemic

Ready to get started?

Contact sales
Subscribe to monthly influencer marketing insights from your peers.
By submitting this form, you agree to the processing of your personal data by Traackr as described in the Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to analyze traffic and provide you a better experience while using our site. Feel free to check out our cookie policy for more information.
CloseAccept Cookies