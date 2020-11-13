Blog
The Fast Traack Podcast: Peugeot's Transformative Journey

Evy Wilkins
November 13, 2020

In this episode of The Fast Traack, we speak with Thierry Lonziano, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing & Communication Director at Peugeot about the transformation of a brand and rebuilding a global marketing organization from the ground up. 2020 has tested the foundation of every brand on the planet. COVID-19 has been a forcing function in digital transformation, challenging marketing leaders to reevaluate every aspect of their strategies. Over the last few years, Peugeot has been on a transformative journey. As part of that journey, Lonziano has led the brand through a major renovation of its marketing organization. Join us as we explore how Lonziano approached this reinvention of marketing at one of the world’s automotive leaders.

