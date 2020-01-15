Matters of Influence
Categories
How to
Success stories
Top Influencers
Trending at Traackr
Topics
Finding Influencers
Influencer Marketing Analytics
Marketing Technology
Influencer Relationship Management
Traackr
Case Studies
Social Selling
Social Media Marketing
Content Marketing
B2B Marketing
Influencer Engagement
Influencer Marketing
Influencer Marketing Best Practices
Product
for Brands
Traackr provides brand managers and marketing teams with influencer discovery, streamlined workflows and performance reporting.
for AGENCIES
Traackr empowers agencies with a global influencer database, rich audience data and simply reporting tools to deliver insights to clients.
INFLUENCER MARKET BENCHMARK
Benchmark your brand among influencer content in a given market and measure the performance of your influencer strategies.
Use Cases
Influencer Discovery
Campaign & Program Reporting
Influencer Vetting
Influencer Marketing Benchmarking
Relationship Management
Campaign Management
Brand Safety & Values Match
Customers
Resources
Blog
About Us
Featured Articles

The 10 Most Influential Speakers at Big 4 Social Media Summit

August 4, 2016
Jordan Feise

2016 has been called the “year of influencer marketing” for public relations. The old ideals of press releases and leveraging traditional media outlets have been left in the past. Effective PR professionals know that in order to gain attention for their brand they need to influence the voices that their audience trusts.

An influencer’s voice—whether a blog, a review or an expert who moves the market at the speed of a tweet is worth gold - Cheryl Conner

Building Influencer Relationships in PR

The PR industry is shifting towards building influencer relationships that support marketing and overarching business goals. In Gravitate PR’s post Five basic tips for influencer marketing success they point out that, for most PR pros, influencer relations should be viewed as a clear extension of traditional PR programs. Once influencer relationships are established, influencers can help drive brand awareness, increase sales, and boost customer satisfaction.

Next week PR professionals will gather in San Francisco at PR News’ event: Big 4 Social Media Summit. (The day before the summit is a Visual Storytelling Boot Camp as well, more on why visual content is more important than ever here.) Despite the supposed “year of influencer marketing,” when I was looking over the agenda I noticed that the topic was nowhere to be found. Nonetheless, I wanted to find people attending the event who talk about influencer marketing regularly, although not part of the agenda.

The 10 Most Influential Speakers at Big 4 Social Media Summit

The following list is compiled of the top 10 speakers at the Big 4 Social Media Summit who talk about influencer marketing and public relations. Whether you are attending the summit or not, these thought leaders are pioneering the public relations industry.

Top 10 Most Influential Speakers at #Social16

  1. Carlos Gil, Global Head of Social Media, BMC Software
  2. Sahana Jayaraman, SVP, Head of Digital Brand Lab, Eastwick Communications
  3. Karen Lee, Associate Director, Digital and Social, Stanford Graduate School of Business
  4. David Landis, President/CEO, Landis Communications Inc.
  5. Leslie Douglas, Senior Manager, Social Media, PwC
  6. Chad Mitchell, Senior Director, Digital Communications, Walmart
  7. Ian Beckman, Jr. Video Producer, W2O Group
  8. Kriselle Laran, Vice President, Head of Digital, Zeno Group
  9. Karen Do, Senior Manager, Brand Social Media, Adobe
  10. Leslie Drate, Social Media Manager, U.S. Consumer Print, HP

How PR can leverage Influencer Marketing

If you are a PR professional wondering how you could leverage influencer marketing, please feel free to contact us. We would love to chat with you about how we see the PR industry relying on influencers for success. If you plan to attend the Big 4 Social Media Conference, please tweet us and let us know what session you are the most excited about. Tweet the @Traackr handle directly or reach out to Justin Dorfman (@justindorfman87) or Ian Mckay (@ianalexmckay) who will both be attending the conference.

What do you think about PR and influencer marketing? What’s the biggest trend in the PR industry?

Share this with your colleagues

Matters of Influence
Answering every influencer marketing question you’ve ever had.

Topics

Finding Influencers
Influencer Marketing Analytics
Marketing Technology
Influencer Relationship Management
Traackr
Case Studies
Social Selling
Social Media Marketing
Content Marketing
B2B Marketing
Influencer Engagement
Influencer Marketing
Influencer Marketing Best Practices

Most Recent

Trending at Traackr
Why Identifying Gaming Influencers Requires a Different Approach
Popular gamers are on the rise and starting to rival influencer counterparts in other sectors in terms of their power and influence.
January 15, 2020
Trending at Traackr
Traackr’s Top 19 of 2019
Last year our customers managed more than a thousand campaigns, vetting hundreds of thousands of profiles and activating influencers in 43 countries.
January 7, 2020
Trending at Traackr
The Biggest Influencer Fails of 2019
From scamstagrammers to photoshop-fails, we're breaking down the most jaw-dropping, disgraceful and just plain confusing influencer moments of the year.
December 17, 2019
Subscribe to monthly influencer marketing insights from your peers.