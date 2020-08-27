Last week the 2020 Influencer Marketing Awards took place at last, albeit virtually!

This year we’re proud to announce that once again Traackr won several awards, and particularly excited to have been crowned the Gold winner for Best Relationship Management software.



“Judges were impressed with the commitment to mitigating influencer fraud by utilising third-party software to sensitivity check and scan historical data in addition to having recently launched new brand safety and influencer fraud capabilities.”

Over the last year, we’ve been working hard to continue to strengthen our Influencer Relationship Management capabilities and provide the most complete system-of-record for all types of influencer marketing activations from organic advocacy to paid collaborations.

"The unique features for analysing influencers takes this a step further than their competition” 2020 IMA Judges





For example, you can :

Track your relationships and communicate directly with influencers

Coordinate your influencer relationship stage or progress with your colleagues and agencies

Customize influencer profiles by adding your own notes, such as birthday or shoe size.

Organize your activities by adding tasks or assign relationship ownership.

Define custom tiers for your influencers and build tailored strategies to engage each level

Research in-depth influencer profiles and historical content and get automated alerts for potential brand safety concerns.





