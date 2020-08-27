Last week the 2020 Influencer Marketing Awards took place at last, albeit virtually!
This year we’re proud to announce that once again Traackr won several awards, and particularly excited to have been crowned the Gold winner for Best Relationship Management software.
“Judges were impressed with the commitment to mitigating influencer fraud by utilising third-party software to sensitivity check and scan historical data in addition to having recently launched new brand safety and influencer fraud capabilities.”
Over the last year, we’ve been working hard to continue to strengthen our Influencer Relationship Management capabilities and provide the most complete system-of-record for all types of influencer marketing activations from organic advocacy to paid collaborations.
