Renowned athletes are making waves not just on the field, but in the other industries, such as beauty and fashion. Brands are increasingly partnering with professional athletes, recognizing the unique blend of authenticity, global reach, and cross-demographic appeal that enhances their brand’s visibility. Beyond their athletic prowess, these athletes now share their relatable behind the scenes moments and essential products they wear or use during their sporting events which resonate with fans worldwide.

So what’s one of the biggest stages for athletes? The Olympics.

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games attracted over 30.6 million viewers with primetime coverage drawing in 4.1 million viewers daily. However, it was not too long ago that only official sponsors of the Olympics could partner with Olympic athletes in addition to serious limitations with “blackout” periods. Starting in the summer of 2021, that all changed.

Now that the rules are less stringent, we’ve seen a greater emphasis on Olympic athlete partnerships from different types of brands. Check out our list of the Olympic athletes who are not just competing for medals but redefining what it means to be an influencer in the world of sports and beauty.

To receive a deeper dive into each influencer, and see what beauty brands they have partnered with download our entire top influencers report.

The Top US Olympic Athletes :

Simone Biles @simonebiles Masai Russell @masai_russell Chiaka Ogbogu @chiaka11 Ilona Maher @ilonamaher Dalilah Muhammad @dalilahmuhammad_ Sha’Carri Richardson @itsshacarri Jordan Chiles @jordanchiles Dalilah Muhammad @dalilahmuhammad_ Sunisa Lee @sunisalee_

Download our full top influencers report to see stats, content, and our analysis on why these influencers are so compelling!

Our goal with this series is to help you discover new potential partners and content styles, so you can make your next influencer marketing campaign the best one yet. See our full archive of top influencer lists to find your next influencer partner.