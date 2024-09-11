The skincare category has continued to rise in popularity amongst creators and their audiences.

According to our recent State of Influence report, which analyzed data comparing H1 2024 vs H1 2023 in order to identify beauty influencer marketing trends, skincare was the beauty category with the most growth, beating out makeup/cosmetic, fragrance, and hair care. More specifically, skincare content saw a 44% increase in engagements and 49% increase in video views year-over-year.

One of the trends that emerged during this H1 2024 time period was content related to PHA (or Polyhydroxy Acid) toners. Keep reading to learn about the beauty influencer marketing trend, and what creators and brands are driving it forward on social media.

PHA Toner: Trending in Beauty Influencer Marketing

According to Traackr’s beauty influencer marketing data, creators and their audiences have shown an increased interest in content mentioning PHA toner. According to both beauty creators and skin/health experts, a PHA toner can help folks exfoliate and hydrate their skin, leading to better skin tone and potentially aiding with minimizing signs of aging.

Content Mentioning PHA Toner Terms, Comparing H1 2024 vs H1 2023

+94% activated influencers

+69% mentions

+1% engagements

+68% video views

There was a wide range of products and brands that were mentioned alongside this trend, some of the most popular of these included Korean brands like Anua and Abib, along with brands like The Inkey List, Biodance, and more.

Some of the creators that produced high performing content mentioning PHA toner included:

