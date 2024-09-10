The skincare category saw immense growth in 2020 during the pandemic, as folks dove deep into educational content about how to care for their skin and achieve natural beauty looks.

Now, not only is skincare an essential part of every beauty routine, the look and feel of one’s skin can often be the centerpiece of an entire look.

In the not-so-recent past this point was made when “jello skin” went viral, thanks to creator Ava Lee. Or, when “porcelain doll skin” made it onto the runway, thanks to celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath.

So what’s new and trending when it comes to skin-centered looks in the beauty influencer marketing and creator world? Pearl skin.

Pearl Skin: Trending in Beauty Influencer Marketing

According to Traackr’s beauty influencer marketing data, creators and their audiences have shown an increased interest in content mentioning pearl skin. This trend involves a range of products — from skincare to makeup — that helps one achieve a natural glowy finish.

Content Mentioning Pearl Skin Terms, Comparing H1 2024 vs H1 2023

+4,333% activated influencers

+316% mentions

+4,004% engagements

+7,945% video views

There was a wide range of products and brands that were mentioned alongside this trend, some of the most popular of these included Benefit Cosmetics, L’Oréal Paris, Charlotte Tilbury, Rare Beauty, Saie, and more.

Some of the creators that produced high performing content mentioning pearl skin included:

