Glazed donut nails, latte makeup, cinnamon cookie butter hair… there have been many food themed beauty trends that have come on to the scene recently.

In summer 2023, the “tomato girl” trend took over on social media. It wasn’t just about how to do your makeup, but about bringing the color red into your entire summer mood board (outfits included).

While we haven’t seen a similar holistic color trend this summer, we have seen a rise in another food-themed color palette.

Peach Makeup: Trending in Beauty Influencer Marketing

According to Traackr’s data, creators and their audiences appear to be interested in peachy makeup. This interest ranges from peach colored blush, to eyeshadow, to lip products, to color corrector/concealer, and more.

Content Mentioning Peach Makeup Terms, Comparing H1 2024 vs H1 2023

+20% activated influencers

+26% mentions

+25% engagements

+70% video views

There was a wide range of products and brands that were mentioned alongside this trend, some of the most popular of these included Huda Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics, NYX, Fenty Beauty, Haus Labs, Make Up For Ever, Estée Lauder, MAC Cosmetics, and e.l.f. makeup.

When it comes to type of content, there were quite a few creators driving this trend with GRWM (get ready with me) videos, full glam looks, natural beauty looks, and more. And, some of the creators that produced high performing content mentioning peach makeup included:

To get beauty influencer marketing strategies, insights, and trends delivered directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.