Tip of the Month: Leveraging Market-Level Insights to Discover Brand Advocates

Justin Dorfman
August 6, 2020

Activating your brand advocates can be one of the most powerful and cost effective ways to drive impact for your business. That said, finding brand advocates with the right level of influence and quality of content can be a challenging task.

In this “Tip of the Month”, we’ll dive into Traackr’s Market Benchmarking dashboard and take a look at how to leverage market-level insights to discover brand advocates for your organic influencer marketing strategies.

You’ll learn how to:

  • Discover influential brand advocates who are organically mentioning your brand
  • Assess their impact across a wide variety of performance metrics
  • Evaluate their content for quality and brand fit


If you’re a current Traackr customer and you’re interested in learning more about our Market Benchmarking dashboard, feel free to reach out to your Account Director.

If you’re new to Traackr and interested in a broader demo of the platform, get in touch and we’d be happy to show you more.


