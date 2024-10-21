Animal print used to be quite a polarizing style choice. You either loved it or hated it (or wore it as a costume), with no in between.

However, 2024 has proven to be the year that this is changing. Creators and consumers are showing a surge of interest in animal print clothing — specifically leopard print.

Some folks are incorporating leopard print into their maximalist looks, and some are adding leopard print into their outfits in a more subtle way. Below we share some of the brands, products, and trends that incorporate leopard print that might give you some inspo for your next outfit (or fashion influencer marketing campaign).

Leopard Print: Trending in Fashion Influencer Marketing

According to Traackr’s fashion influencer marketing data, creators and their audiences have shown an increased interest in leopard print. In the past year, more creators have mentioned fashion products with leopard print — from shoes, to dresses, to skirts, to pants, and more.

Content Mentioning Leopard Print, Comparing Jan 2023 - Aug 2023 vs Jan 2024 - Aug 2024

+131% activated influencers

+208% mentions

There was a wide range of products and brands that were mentioned alongside this trend, some of the most popular of these included Adidas (Sambas and Campus), Zara (dresses and tops), Gap (pants), UGG (clogs), and more.

Some of the creators that produced high performing content mentioning berry lips included:

To get fashion influencer marketing strategies, insights, and trends delivered directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.