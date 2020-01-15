Matters of Influence
Featured Articles

An interview with new advisory board member Philip Sheldrake – Influencer Marketing for the Modern Organization

October 17, 2014
Delphine Reynaud

We are proud to announce that Philip Sheldrake has joined Traackr as an advisor to the board! We’ve taken this opportunity to ask such an expert on influence a few questions on the hot topic of influencer marketing and how he sees the practice evolving in the future. As ever, his responses and recommendations are an opinionated call to marketers!

 
We always overestimate what we can do in the short term and always underestimate what we can achieve in the long term. So with that long term in mind, the best thing to do is get cracking today!

Philip Sheldrake has been working on influence for many years. He developed the Influence Scorecard, a framework for social business which featured in his 2011 book The Business of Influence: Reframing Marketing and PR for the Digital Age. A Chartered Engineer, he has built and sold an award-winning public relations consultancy before becoming Managing Partner at Euler Partners and is a main board director of techUK, the UK trade association for the technology industry. Philip is a consultant, a speaker and an author – Salesforce.com even named him as one of their #SocialSuccess European Team ‘first eleven’. He also advises the Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communications and The Conclave on social media measurement, co-authored the CIPR social media measurement guidance and co-founded the CIPR’s social media panel and co-developed the CIPR’s Wikipedia guidance for PR professionals.

In our fast moving environment, Philip will be a great asset in helping ensure Traackr technology, offering and services remain at the top of their game!

Download the Ultimate Guide to Content Marketing & Influencer Strategy to learn how to:

  • Actively Listen to Influencers for Content Insights
  • Collaboratively Produce Content with Influencers
  • Get Started & Maintain Momentum

