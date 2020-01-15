Matters of Influence
Categories
How to
Success stories
Top Influencers
Trending at Traackr
Topics
Finding Influencers
Influencer Marketing Analytics
Marketing Technology
Influencer Relationship Management
Traackr
Case Studies
Social Selling
Social Media Marketing
Content Marketing
B2B Marketing
Influencer Engagement
Influencer Marketing
Influencer Marketing Best Practices
Product
for Brands
Traackr provides brand managers and marketing teams with influencer discovery, streamlined workflows and performance reporting.
for AGENCIES
Traackr empowers agencies with a global influencer database, rich audience data and simply reporting tools to deliver insights to clients.
INFLUENCER MARKET BENCHMARK
Benchmark your brand among influencer content in a given market and measure the performance of your influencer strategies.
Use Cases
Influencer Discovery
Campaign & Program Reporting
Influencer Vetting
Influencer Marketing Benchmarking
Relationship Management
Campaign Management
Brand Safety & Values Match
Customers
Resources
Blog
About Us
Featured Articles

Influencer Marketing for Community Building – An Interview with Christin Kardos

April 14, 2015
Ginny Torok

Conversations are going on around your brand and market, whether you are participating or not. A great way to jump into the social mix is to create communities around those conversations. When you build a community, you can lead the conversation, and create a platform where individuals can solve problems.

Influencer Marketing’s Place In Community Strategy

By identifying and working with passionate individuals and experts you can create strong communities of loyal fans. Influencers play a special role within online communities. They produce a majority of the content and tend to be the most active participants. Finding ways to support the influencers in your community gives them more opportunities to produce relevant content and share their experiences with the rest of the group.

So, how can you build your community of influencers and advocates?
  1. Find your customers common attributes
  2. Understand what motivates them
  3. Invite them to your community
  4. Keep it personal
  5. Listen and engage timely

But getting started can be the hardest part. I caught up with one of my favorite (and the best) community builders, Christin Kardos, to ask how she creates such awesome communities. Among many communities in which she participates and leads, Christin manages the weekly #SbizHour (Mondays at 1 pm PST on Google Hangout and Twitter). Here’s her advice on building communities of advocates:

When you're starting a community, how do you spread the word?

"When starting a community, I tap into the enthusiasm of the people who want to see the community exist in the first place. These people might be social connections, business partners, clients, team members, friends or family. But if a community is to be born, it's because there's a need or an interest. So, the first thing I want to do is to communicate with interested parties and encourage them to be part of the launching efforts. These folks will help to promote the new community and will likely be active participants as well. They'll share on their social profiles, tell their connections and sometimes even discuss the community on their own websites, podcasts, etc."

What do you think is the biggest benefit of building an online community?

"The biggest benefit of building an online community is that, as they say in the Marine Corps, it's a "force multiplier." In the simplest terms, people are stronger and better informed when they are connected to others that they find valuable. So, a successful community is not only supporting a cause, business initiative or interest, but it is also empowering individuals through connections and information. This builds more credibility for the community itself and the underlying cause, which then attracts more people to the community - and the cycle of positive growth continues."

Do you see any brands using communities particularly successfully?

"I think Paper.Li is doing a great job of building, sustaining and growing a community with #BizHeroes. Their cornerstones, Kelly Hungerford (@KDHungerford) and Magda Torres (MagdaATQ) truly understand how to use social media in a way that is fun, interesting and above all, human. Their weekly chat covers a range of topics that celebrate "Business Heroes" as they shine in the everyday Twitter space."

There are about a million influencer marketing use cases, along with community building. To check out a few... 15 to be exact... download our Influencer Marketing Flashcards.

Share this with your colleagues

Matters of Influence
Answering every influencer marketing question you’ve ever had.

Topics

Finding Influencers
Influencer Marketing Analytics
Marketing Technology
Influencer Relationship Management
Traackr
Case Studies
Social Selling
Social Media Marketing
Content Marketing
B2B Marketing
Influencer Engagement
Influencer Marketing
Influencer Marketing Best Practices

Most Recent

Trending at Traackr
Why Identifying Gaming Influencers Requires a Different Approach
Popular gamers are on the rise and starting to rival influencer counterparts in other sectors in terms of their power and influence.
January 15, 2020
Trending at Traackr
Traackr’s Top 19 of 2019
Last year our customers managed more than a thousand campaigns, vetting hundreds of thousands of profiles and activating influencers in 43 countries.
January 7, 2020
Trending at Traackr
The Biggest Influencer Fails of 2019
From scamstagrammers to photoshop-fails, we're breaking down the most jaw-dropping, disgraceful and just plain confusing influencer moments of the year.
December 17, 2019
Subscribe to monthly influencer marketing insights from your peers.