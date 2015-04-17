How To

Influencer Marketing: It all Starts with a Conversation

Traackr
read
April 17, 2015

Stay in the know

Sign up to get influencer marketing strategies, insights, and event invites sent to your inbox.
By submitting this form, you agree to the processing of your personal data by Traackr as described in the Privacy Policy.

Subscribe

Sign up to get influencer marketing strategies, insights, and event invites sent to your inbox.
By submitting this form, you agree to the processing of your personal data by Traackr as described in the Privacy Policy.

Beauty Brand Leaderboard

An interactive app ranking 1,000+ beauty brands by influencer marketing performance.
Discover Traackr

More often than not, brands are missing the mark when it comes to setting themselves up for influencer marketing success. The first question every marketer should ask as they begin to lay the foundation for influencer marketing strategy is:

What conversations can our brand bring value to?

This is rooted in the practice of community management and is the foundation to having an always-on integrated influencer marketing strategy across all your marketing programs. If you do not know or have not defined the conversations in which your brand wants to participate, you will never be able to identify and activate the right relationships. It is important to note, it’s not about creating a new conversation, but finding the existing conversations in which you want your brand to participate. Those conversations are already happening: conversations about your brand, but more importantly, conversations around the topics of interest where your brand plays a significant role.

A prime example of a brand that has a well defined conversation strategy is Red Bull. They participate in niche, energy-drink relevant conversations, including:

Red Bull has brought value to these conversations through multiple marketing programs like, events, their own printed publication RedBulletin, and sports sponsorship, to name a few.

So, how can you identify the conversations that are important to your brand?

1. Listen to your current customers

Who better to know the conversations that your buyers are having than your buyers themselves? This is where you listen more than you talk. Listen to what your customers are saying online, in client meetings, and within the sales cycle. The key is to listen, listen and listen some more. You might even discover more than your relevant conversations, but where they are having them, the tone, and the best way to authentically add value, as well.

2. Collaborate with your community managers

Community managers are already having these conversations on a daily basis. So, here are some questions you can ask them to help define a focused conversation:

  • What are the online communities you are participating in?
  • What is the content you are sharing to the community?
  • Are there seasonal themes that are important to your brands community?

3. Audit your current brand content

You are already creating content that shares your brands message - are you sure it is adding to the conversation? Take a moment to review your brand’s blog, social profiles, whitepapers, videos, and sales collateral. Your blog is a great start to discover not only the voice of your brand, but the conversation your brand is presenting online. Review the types of posts and the keywords on which your Blog Editor or Content Manager is concentrating within their blog or content marketing strategy. This is a strong starting point to understanding the conversations on which you need to focus, within your influencer marketing strategy.

Without knowing or defining your brand’s conversations, you are building a rocky foundation for your influencer marketing strategy, and you risk spending time on influencers that will not make an impact on your marketing and business objectives. When it comes to identifying conversations, think beyond the surface for influencer marketing strategy and focus on defining a conversation that resonates across the brand. Influencer marketing is strategy that can elevate the conversation in all of your marketing programs: events, PR, product marketing, brand awareness, content marketing, and community management.

How are you identifying conversations for your brand?

Share the love

Related stories

Success Stories
LULA Beauty on Influencer Marketing Strategies for Indie Brands
Success Stories
How Bite Toothpaste Bits Runs Efficient Influencer Gifting Campaigns
How To
4 Influencer Marketing Strategies from the Outdoor Industry
No items found.

Ready to Get Started?

Contact Sales
The System of Record for Data-Driven Influencer Marketing
Product
Why Traackr
For Brands
For Ecommerce
For CMOs
For Agencies
Company
About
Customers
Careers
Press
Contact
Use cases
Organic Campaigns
Paid Campaigns
Affiliate Programs & Social Commerce
Influencer Discovery & Vetting
Coordination & Visibility
Governance & Compliance
Investment Optimization
Measurement Standardization
Benchmarking
Competitive Intelligence
Resources
Case Studies
Guides and How-Tos
State of Influence Reports
Newsletter
Don’t miss these
Beauty Brand Leaderboard
In July 2022, about 34k influencers in US mentioned 997 beauty brands. Collectively, they generated 1.2m VIT.
Benchmark your brand
Influencer Marketing Job Board
Find top talent for your influencer marketing team with Traackr’s Influencer Marketing Job Board.
Post a job
IM ROI Calculator
Calculate Your ROI with Traackr and improve the performance of your paid influencer programs by between 15-70%.
Calculate your ROI
Latest from the blog
LULA Beauty on Influencer Marketing Strategies for Indie Brands
How Bite Toothpaste Bits Runs Efficient Influencer Gifting Campaigns
4 Influencer Marketing Strategies from the Outdoor Industry
See More
2022 Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform
Subscribe to monthly influencer marketing insights from your peers.
By submitting this form, you agree to the processing of your personal data by Traackr as described in the Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to analyze traffic and provide you a better experience while using our site. Feel free to check out our cookie policy for more information.
CloseAccept Cookies