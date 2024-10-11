Creators now have the potential to impact all levels of marketing (from paid, to organic, to owned content, and beyond). And the key to unlocking that power? Strong creator relations.
A few weeks ago, we invited esteemed brand and creator speakers to speak on the topic of creator relations, and all that it involves from individual relationships, to marketing strategies, to broad business impact, at Traackr’s IMPACT London event.
In the panel discussion with Holly Dale, UKI Head of Advocacy & Content at L’Oréal, and Traackr’s CEO and Founder, Pierre-Loic Assayag, Holly shared her point of view on the three strategic elements that have enabled L’Oréal brands to successfully leverage creator partnerships.
“Brands are facing a trust issue because consumers are more and more skeptical about traditional brand messaging. It really comes down to the creators who have authentic and powerful voices that cut through the noise on social and really connect with consumers. That’s why at L’Oréal we are really trying to integrate our advocacy and influencer marketing across all of our channels.” - Holly Dale, UKI Head of Advocacy & Content at L’Oréal
As one of the most sophisticated influencer marketing programs at scale, Holly attributes L’Oréal’s success to the following,
That being said, Holly shared that with the increased investment in influencer marketing, there does come more challenges and questions like:
The teams at L’Oréal are now focusing their efforts on these questions because they know it is the future of the industry.
“There’s one thing in marketing that has become a truth – advocacy, trust and authenticity are the new currency within marketing. This means we need to think much more long-term when we approach creator relationships and open up a two-way conversation with our creators.” - Holly Dale, UKI Head of Advocacy & Content at L’Oréal
“Knowing how much creative freedom to provide creators is something that we all grapple with, but when we find that balance of creative freedom with brand consistency, that is where the magic happens.” - Holly Dale, UKI Head of Advocacy & Content at L’Oréal
While we all know that providing more creative freedom to creator partners is the right decision, it’s easier said than done.
According to Holly, a few years back, the L’Oréal sign-off process required four or five people, making it incredibly frustrating to the creator. Now, L’Oréal takes a different approach and focuses on these three key pillars:
“If we want to make our hard-earned pounds go further, it’s absolutely imperative that we use data to drive our decisions.” - Holly Dale, UKI Head of Advocacy & Content at L’Oréal
Through data and technology provided by partners like Traackr, Holly shared that the L’Oréal team is able to accomplish three main objectives:
What was the biggest learning that you took away from Holly’s session? Go let her know by dropping a comment in her LinkedIn post.
Pro Tip: Traackr’s new Creator Lifecycle feature allows you to see which influencers are consistently mentioning your brand, so you have a guide of which creators you should be deepening the relationship with.
