Gap Inc. is making a comeback.

Over the past couple of years, the brand has been steadily fighting its way out of a stagnant state. Some of the things that have contributed to this success include bringing on Zac Posen as creative director, and revitalizing the brand through key brand partnerships, cultural moments, and influencer strategies.

In this article, we’ll break down the components of Gap’s marketing and influencer strategy and share valuable insights that other brands can leverage for success.

Gap x DÔEN: A Winning Brand Partnership

In May 2024, Gap launched a collaboration with the women’s fashion brand DÔEN, offering a limited collection of women’s and kids' apparel and accessories. While brand partnerships aren’t new, they offer untapped potential when executed strategically — and this collaboration exemplifies how to harness the power of joint branding.

Why Brand Partnerships Work: The Power of Alignment

So why do brand-on-brand partnerships work? There are many reasons.

A well-aligned partnership can lend credibility to both brands, especially when consumers already trust one or both brands. Create potential viral moments. When combined with a well-thought-out influencer strategy, brand collaborations can create a buzz that goes viral. The right mix of product, campaign, and influencers can work magic!

The Impact of Gap x DÔEN's Influencer Strategy

The collaboration between Gap and DÔEN saw a remarkable uptick in influencer-driven engagement and brand awareness, proving that a targeted influencer strategy can drive impressive results.

Gap's Influencer Marketing Performance (May vs June)

+45% activated influencers

+41% mentions

DÔEN Influencer Marketing Performance (May vs June)

+61% activated influencers

+57% mentions

What’s particularly notable is that both brands maintained heightened influencer activity and brand mentions in the months following the collaboration.

In June and July Gap's activated influencers and mentions was much higher than it was prior to the partnership launch. DÔEN’s performance was even more impressive in the months following the launch. In fact, the brand saw it’s highest number of activated influencers and mentions of any month in July of 2024.

Influencer Strategy and Partnerships with Key Artists

In February 2024, Gap chose to tap into some key cultural moments happening in the music industry. It was a smart move, given that music has become such a key element of how audiences engage with content online (e.g. music associated with viral TikTok and Instagram Reels).

The two notable artist partnerships that Gap invested in:

Tyla. Gap worked with the GRAMMY-winning artist for a musical ad campaign using Jungle’s song “Back on 74,” which had gone viral on TikTok. They also released the BTS of this campaign (smart move).

Gap worked with the GRAMMY-winning artist for a musical ad campaign using Jungle’s song “Back on 74,” which had gone viral on TikTok. They also released the BTS of this campaign (smart move). Troye Sivan. Gap made GRAMMY-nominated artist the face of its latest ad campaign, knowing he has become a household name after his music video inspired an SNL skit featuring host Timothée Chalamet. Sivan has more than 41M followers across Instagram, TikTok and other social channels, more than 80% of whom are 18-34 years old.

Tips for a Successful Influencer Strategy

Gap’s strategic creator partnerships offers key lessons for other brands aiming to engage with audiences (especially younger ones). Here’s what other marketers can learn from Gap’s approach:

Tap into the voices that people trust : To reach younger generations, brands must align with the creators and celebrities that resonate with them. Creators, particularly those on TikTok and Instagram, are not just brand ambassadors; they serve as trusted voices within their communities.

: To reach younger generations, brands must align with the creators and celebrities that resonate with them. Creators, particularly those on TikTok and Instagram, are not just brand ambassadors; they serve as trusted voices within their communities. Stay true to your brand identity : While collaborating with creators and leveraging trending songs or dances (like Gap’s use of viral TikTok content), brands should remain grounded in their core identity. Gap maintains its minimalist aesthetic and focus on quality products, ensuring that creator content still reflects the brand’s values.

: While collaborating with creators and leveraging trending songs or dances (like Gap’s use of viral TikTok content), brands should remain grounded in their core identity. Gap maintains its minimalist aesthetic and focus on quality products, ensuring that creator content still reflects the brand’s values. Choose the right creators to represent your brand. Selecting creators for a campaign isn't just about finding the biggest household name. It's critical to look for folks that embody the values and lifestyle your brand promotes. For Gap, partnering with Tyla and Troye Sivan wasn’t just about showcasing clothes — it was about aligning with creators who authentically represent Gap’s mission to empower individuality and comfort. At the end of the day brands that pick creators who can both promote products and tell compelling stories stand to build a stronger emotional connection with consumers.

Here are some tips for how to find top influencers for your brand.

The Smart Brand Approach: Shared Influence

In the past, brands might have focused on isolating their product as the sole highlight of a campaign. But, the savvy brands of today understand that sharing the spotlight can actually amplify their reach. Collaborations with well-aligned partners, whether they’re other brands or creators, often yield mutual benefits, boosting both visibility and influence.

By strategically partnering with creators and other brands, Gap has shown that an integrated influencer strategy, combined with strategic collaborations, can significantly enhance brand awareness and drive lasting engagement. Other brands that adopt a similar strategy, brands can tap into the power of both creators and brand partnerships to build credibility, expand reach, and ultimately drive growth.

