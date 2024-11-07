Gap Inc. is making a comeback.
Over the past couple of years, the brand has been steadily fighting its way out of a stagnant state. Some of the things that have contributed to this success include bringing on Zac Posen as creative director, and revitalizing the brand through key brand partnerships, cultural moments, and influencer strategies.
In this article, we’ll break down the components of Gap’s marketing and influencer strategy and share valuable insights that other brands can leverage for success.
In May 2024, Gap launched a collaboration with the women’s fashion brand DÔEN, offering a limited collection of women’s and kids' apparel and accessories. While brand partnerships aren’t new, they offer untapped potential when executed strategically — and this collaboration exemplifies how to harness the power of joint branding.
So why do brand-on-brand partnerships work? There are many reasons.
The collaboration between Gap and DÔEN saw a remarkable uptick in influencer-driven engagement and brand awareness, proving that a targeted influencer strategy can drive impressive results.
Gap's Influencer Marketing Performance (May vs June)
DÔEN Influencer Marketing Performance (May vs June)
What’s particularly notable is that both brands maintained heightened influencer activity and brand mentions in the months following the collaboration.
In June and July Gap's activated influencers and mentions was much higher than it was prior to the partnership launch. DÔEN’s performance was even more impressive in the months following the launch. In fact, the brand saw it’s highest number of activated influencers and mentions of any month in July of 2024.
In February 2024, Gap chose to tap into some key cultural moments happening in the music industry. It was a smart move, given that music has become such a key element of how audiences engage with content online (e.g. music associated with viral TikTok and Instagram Reels).
The two notable artist partnerships that Gap invested in:
Gap’s strategic creator partnerships offers key lessons for other brands aiming to engage with audiences (especially younger ones). Here’s what other marketers can learn from Gap’s approach:
Here are some tips for how to find top influencers for your brand.
In the past, brands might have focused on isolating their product as the sole highlight of a campaign. But, the savvy brands of today understand that sharing the spotlight can actually amplify their reach. Collaborations with well-aligned partners, whether they’re other brands or creators, often yield mutual benefits, boosting both visibility and influence.
By strategically partnering with creators and other brands, Gap has shown that an integrated influencer strategy, combined with strategic collaborations, can significantly enhance brand awareness and drive lasting engagement. Other brands that adopt a similar strategy, brands can tap into the power of both creators and brand partnerships to build credibility, expand reach, and ultimately drive growth.