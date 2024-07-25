SAN FRANCISCO (July 25, 2024) -- A new survey from Traackr, the leading performance-driven influencer marketing platform, found that only 16% of influencer marketers confidently track the number of churned creators in their programs, and less than half (49%) track how many creators they retain. To help marketers maximize their creator investments, Traackr today launched Creator Lifecycle – a new set of analytics on creator acquisition, churn and retention that focus and grow creator communities efficiently.

Low creator retention dramatically increases the cost of your program. Much like customer acquisition, it costs more time and money to source new creators for brand partnerships than to retain them. The same survey found that the biggest expense when acquiring new creator partners is employee time spent finding and vetting influencers, conducting outreach, holding meetings and more.

With Traackr’s Creator Lifecycle insights, influencer marketers can get a holistic view of their own and their competitors’ creator acquisition, retention and churn and easily understand which creators are the best investment in the long term.

“Brands that don’t intelligently analyze creator acquisition, churn and retention are missing the opportunity to scale their program while cutting out inefficient spending,” said Pierre-Loïc Assayag, CEO and co-founder, Traackr. “It can be hard to track which organic and sponsored creators will help you succeed. Our new Creator Lifecycle feature provides the data and insights needed to deepen relationships with strong partners, re-engage and prevent churn from top performers, and identify new brand loyalists.”

Creator Lifecycle analysis enables marketers to:

Discover and segment all creators by retained, churned and acquired, comparing mentions over a designated period

Analyze their brand and their competitors’ rates of acquisition, retention, and churn across categories, creator tiers, platforms and paid vs. organic strategies

Measure the performance of creators’ engagement rate, video view, Brand Vitality Score (VIT) and more to identify top performers, future advocates or churned creators to reacquire

Access competitors’ churned lists to discover new creators for potential partnership

Set goals and benchmarks for retention strategies to understand progress

For more findings on creator retention in influencer marketing, visit www.traackr.com/use-cases/creator-lifecycle.

Creator Lifecycle is now available on the Traackr platform. Learn more about Traackr at www.traackr.com.

About Traackr

Traackr is the all-in-one influencer marketing platform that helps organizations build performance-driven programs on a global scale. The platform enables marketers to optimize spend, unify data, streamline processes, standardize measurement, and ensure compliance. Traackr powers the most advanced influencer marketing programs in the world for brands including L'Oréal, Tiffany & Co, Pandora, Diageo and Samsung. Traackr has hubs in San Francisco, New York, Boston, London, Paris and Singapore. Learn more at www.traackr.com.

